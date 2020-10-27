Luke Combs' Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Featured a 'Very Delicious' Beer Can-Shaped Cake

For more, plus an acoustic performance, catch the iHeartCountry Album Listening Party with Luke Combs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. local time

Luke Combs and acoustic performances go hand in hand.

The country star, 30, is performing his hit song "Better Together" as part of iHeartMedia's week-long celebration of various artists and the release of their new albums. The festivities are in partnership with LiveXLive.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the segment, host Bobby Bones will ask Combs some fun questions — like about his "super badass" beer can-shaped rehearsal dinner cake and how "very delicious" it was to enjoy on the night before his wedding.

The virtual iHeartCountry Album Listening Party with Luke Combs will broadcast Wednesday at 7 p.m. local time across iHeartRadio’s mainstream country radio stations and on LiveXLive.com. It will also air digitally on iHeartCountry Radio at 7 p.m. EST.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the country singer's intimate showcase.

Image zoom Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Combs released What You See Ain't Always What You Get — the deluxe edition of his 2019 album featuring five new songs — on Friday.

That same day, he dropped his latest tune "Forever After All" – dedicated to his wife Nicole Hocking – and featured a beautiful wedding photo from their August ceremony.

He harmonizes to Hocking on the tune, singing,"They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / Just a T-shirt in the kitchen / With no makeup and a million / Other things that I could look at my whole life / A love like that makes a man have second thoughts / Maybe some things last forever after all."