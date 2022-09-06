Luke Combs Gives Young Fans $140 in Cash While on Stage to Help Pay for Tickets: 'Pretty Special'

Luke Combs noticed the fans thanks to their sign, which shared that they'd worked 10 hours to afford the tickets

When Luke Combs offered to refund an entire audience due to vocal issues, then proceeded to play an entire show anyway, it wasn't the first act of generosity for the singer this past weekend.

On Friday, the country star, 32, gave a pair of young concertgoers the ultimate show experience when he paid (in cash!) for their tickets after learning the lengths they went to to buy them.

Bo Fenderson knew he wanted to celebrate his 12th birthday at Combs' Friday night show in Bangor, Maine, and did so with friend Tanner Hale by his side, according to local NBC affiliate WCSH.

In order to pay for the tickets, Bo and Tanner spent 10 hours stacking five cords of wood, an accomplishment they shared on a pair of signs that they then brought to the show.

"The tickets were pricey, so it was, 'Well we can take you, but think about what you just did and earned and if you guys could buy your own tickets, we could make it happen,'" Bo's mom Desiree Fenderson told CBS affiliate WABI. "And they said yes, and I think it was a great lesson for both of them."

CMA Fest 2022 Nashville
Luke Combs. Nancy Kruh

Luckily for the boys, Combs spotted their signs while performing, and read about their journey aloud from the stage, according to WCSH. At that point, he opened up his wallet and gave the pair $140 to help cover the ticket costs.

"How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y'all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I only got $140 right here," the singer said, according to WABI. "Y'all want that, pay yourselves back. I'll get you some more."

Later, the "Doin' This" singer invited the group backstage, where he signed autographs and posed for photos.

"I hoped and prayed that he'd notice us and he did," Bo told WCSH. "Then he also met us backstage after, it was pretty special."

Bo's mom Desiree appreciated Combs' generosity, too, and said the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year made a point to emphasize the importance of hard work.

"He's a great role model to take the time and do that, and really acknowledge what they did. It wasn't just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them," she told WABI. "I think for all of the sisters, the cousins, and the friends that they all learned a valuable lesson."

In this image released on October 13, Luke Combs poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.
Luke Combs. Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty

Combs is currently on his The Middle of Somewhere tour in support of his most recent album Growin' Up. Just one night after he met Bo and Tanner, the star issued ticket refunds to all fans in attendance at Maine Savings Amphitheater, saying he felt as though his voice wasn't up to par.

"I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets. As of 7 p.m. today, a few hours ago, I realized that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do," he said on stage, according to fan videos.

"[My voice is not] what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it," he continued, adding, "So, we're going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight, but all I want you to know is that we're going to do the very damn best."

He ended by promising to give fans "everything that I have. I am so sorry, so sorry."

