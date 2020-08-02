Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Luke Combs tied the knot with longtime fiancée Nicole Hocking on Saturday.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever," the country star, 30, wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside two images of the pair embracing outside.

"Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!" Hocking added in her own social media posts. "So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"

For their romantic day, Combs wore a blue suit jacket with a pair of light-colored pants, while the blushing bride wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white dress and carried a lush bouquet.

“Luke and Nicole were married at their home in southern Florida with family on Aug. 1,” a rep for the country singer tells PEOPLE. “Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year.”

Earlier this year, the pair shared adorable tributes to one another on Valentine’s Day.

“You make my world brighter every single day,” Hocking wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos of the duo. “Although we celebrate this holiday year round, I figured I’d show the world how happy you make me.”

“I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that. These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few and I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday,” the country star wrote. “Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.”

Although the pair had been engaged since 2018, Combs told PEOPLE last May that they hadn’t had time to plan the wedding.

“We’re just crazy busy. Especially this year,” the singer told PEOPLE at the iHeartCountry Festival. “We just haven’t had any time to sit back and be home for more than three or four days. And it’s just a really overwhelming process, doing what we do.”

“Everything that you do is scrutinized or put in the public light, so it can be like: How do we do this?” he continued. “I don’t like the word ‘celebrity wedding,’ but how do you get a venue? Me and her would want to go look at the venue and make sure we like it. How do you go there and make sure that people working there aren’t going to say, ‘Hey, these people are getting married here?’”

The couple, who began dating in 2016, announced their engagement in November 2018.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” Combs joked, sharing photos from a Hawaii vacation. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you! I love you!”

A few days later, Hocking shared a photo of her engagement ring with a sweet message.

“I always said if I was to ever get married, I didn’t want to pick out the ring or go ring shopping. I wanted it to be something that when he saw it, he knew that it was the one.. & boyyyyyy did he out do himself,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2018. “I never thought a ring could mean so much to me. I love you Luke Albert Combs, I’m going to marry the hell outta you.”

The two started dating when Hocking was working at BMI in Nashville when there “was no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal.”