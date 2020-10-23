Luke Combs Dedicates Romantic New Song 'Forever After All' to Wife Nicole Hocking

"They say nothing lasts forever, but they ain't seen us together," the country star croons in the love tune

Luke Combs knows the right words to sing to his wife Nicole Hocking.

On Friday, the country star, 30, dropped his new track “Forever After All" on his latest album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get — the deluxe edition of his 2019 album with a similar name featuring new tracks.

Combs sings to his wife, 28, on the country hit and even features a photo from the two's wedding as the single's cover art!

"They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / Just a T-shirt in the kitchen / With no makeup and a million," he sings. "Other things that I could look at my whole life / A love like that makes a man have second thoughts / Maybe some things last forever after all."

The country king is set to deliver a special livestream of the five tracks that debuted on his album at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook, featuring a full band. He'll also perform fan-submitted song requests during the showcase.

Image zoom Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Teasing "Forever After All" on Monday, Combs posted a short clip from his acoustic performance of the jam on his Instagram.

Under the post, fans made clear that the song was one of their favorites.

"Drop it now. This is unacceptable with the amount of excitement you are holding inside of us Luke," one person commented. "Friday can’t come soon enough," another added. "Go ahead and chalk it as a number 1," a third supporter wrote.

Image zoom Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Luke Combs/Twitter

Combs and his wife — who began dating in 2016 — officially tied the knot on Aug. 1 at a Florida wedding ceremony.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," the country crooner wrote on his Instagram the day after their nuptials.

His wife shared the same photo series of the newlyweds posing along a gorgeous shoreline.