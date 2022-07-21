Luke Combs Celebrates Wife Nicole's Birthday with Heartfelt IG Post: 'Welcome to the Dirty 30 Club'

"I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you Every. Single. Day," wrote Combs on Instagram alongside several photos of wife Nicole posing with fish, pets, her husband and their son, Tex

Luke Combs is celebrating his wife Nicole's birthday!

On Thursday, the country singer-songwriter posted several sweet photos of Nicole (née Hocking) via Instagram for her 30th birthday and penned a heartfelt caption about his love and appreciation for her and their family, which includes month-old son Tex Lawrence.

"Happy Birthday @nicolejcombs!!! Welcome to the dirty 30 club," wrote Combs, 32, alongside photos of Nicole on fishing trips, dates with her husband, and posing with pets as well as Tex.

"You have amazed me more times than I thought was humanly possible," continued the Grammy-nominated "Forever After All" musician. "Watching you become a mother, your positive outlook on life, your love for others, your honesty, your fierce loyalty, and 1000 other traits that make you so perfect."

Combs concluded, "I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you Every. Single. Day. And I can't wait to spend at least 100 more years with you and the beautiful life you've given our little family."

Nicole replied in the comments section, simply writing, "I love you."

On June 19, the couple welcomed Tex and announced his birth days later on Instagram. "It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day ... Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍," Nicole wrote.

In the picture, Nicole can be seen sitting in a chair in what appears to be their baby nursery, holding their newborn in her arms and staring up at the country singer as he lovingly looks at his son.

The current CMA entertainer of the year and three-time Grammy Award nominee echoed his wife's excitement in a similar statement.

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs | Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

"Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy," he wrote, sharing the same Instagram picture as his wife.

"Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world," he added.

Nicole later shared that Tex weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz. and both his names are family ones. Tex was Combs' great uncle's name, while Lawrence is Nicole's father's name.