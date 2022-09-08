Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour with Opening Acts Lainey Wilson, Riley Green and Cody Johnson

Also featuring Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb and Lane Pittman as special guests, Luke Combs' 2023 world tour will span 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents

Published on September 8, 2022 01:58 PM
Luke Combs
Luke Combs. Photo: Larry McCormack/ABC/Getty

Luke Combs' travel plans for 2023 are locked in.

On Thursday, the "Forever After All" singer-songwriter, 32, announced the dates and opening acts for his upcoming 2023 world tour, which will see him perform 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents, via Instagram.

The tour kicks off on March 25 in Arlington, Texas, and Combs will perform shows in cities including Nashville, Detroit and Chicago before concluding the U.S. leg with a show in Philadelphia on July 29. He'll then play a string of concerts across Oceania through the end of August.

At the end of September, Combs will launch a European leg of concerts, followed by several UK dates before the tour wraps in late October.

Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will join Combs as supporting acts for the U.S. leg of the tour, while Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will open shows in New Zealand and Australia.

"Buddy… @lukecombs, you best not get tired of me!" quipped Wilson, 30, in an Instagram post about the tour.

Fans can visit Combs' website and join his club for information on pre-sales for the upcoming tour, while tickets go on sale for the public on Sept. 16.

Combs is currently on the road, performing shows in North America before concluding his current tour dates in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Dec. 9 and 10 — giving the musician just over three months of rest and relaxation before he sets out to travel the globe.

Last weekend, the country star made headlines for going the extra mile to help fans out when he gave a pair of young concertgoers cash to cover the cost of their tickets after discovering 12-year-old Bo Fenderson and Tanner Hale spent 10 hours stacking wood in order to make money to purchase the tickets for last Friday's show in Bangor, Maine.

While performing, Combs spotted a the boys holding a sign and read about their journey aloud from the stage, according to local NBC affiliate WCSH. At that point, he opened up his wallet and gave the pair $140 to help cover the ticket costs.

"How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y'all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I only got $140 right here," the singer said, according to CBS affiliate WABI. "Y'all want that, pay yourselves back. I'll get you some more."

Earlier this week, before starting his Saturday night concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Combs told concertgoers that he refunded everyone's tickets and would play for free due to vocal issues.

"I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets. As of 7 p.m. today, a few hours ago, I realized that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do," he said in a surprising announcement that was captured on video by numerous fans.

"[My voice is not] what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it," he continued, adding: "So, we're going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight, but all I want you to know is that we're going to do the very damn best."

