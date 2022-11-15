Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Undergoes 'Unexpected' Hip Surgery

"I got the best care and [I'm] surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" Caroline Bryan wrote on Instagram

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 01:02 PM

Caroline Bryan is on the mend after an unexpected visit to the hospital.

Caroline, the wife of country superstar Luke Bryan, revealed on Instagram Monday that she underwent "unexpected hip surgery," and was recovering with the help of her friends.

"Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" she captioned the post.

Caroline, 42, shared a photo of her giving a thumbs up from her hospital bed, and also shared a video of three friends helping her out as she sat with her feet in boots. She tagged the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located in Franklin, in the post.

At one point, a pal held up a shirt that read "Straight Outta Hip Surgery," a nod to the 1988 NWA album Straight Outta Compton and 2015 biopic of the same name.

"A little unexpected hip surgery," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "And I got the best nurses in the world."

Caroline married Luke, 46, in 2006, and the pair's house includes sons Bo, 14, and Tate, 12, and 21-year-old nephew Til.

"We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids," the "Country On" singer told PEOPLE in July 2021. "[Caroline] has always been the one that really isn't drinking all of my Kool-Aid. When I'm getting shined up, she kind of pulls the reins back. She keeps it real."

Caroline Boyer and <a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-bryan/" data-inlink="true">Luke Bryan</a> attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Caroline and Luke Bryan. Jason Kempin/Getty

Caroline, meanwhile, said that being an entertainer was just part of life with Luke.

"Luke has a God-given talent to entertain – it's so natural to him," she said. "He's the guy that walks into a room and everyone wants to hang out with him. We'll be at an event, and I'll be ready to head home and go to bed. Meanwhile, Luke will have made his way into a DJ booth and taken over. He is always there to make people smile and have a good time."

Bryan is fresh off hosting the 2022 CMA Awards, and he's set to continue his Las Vegas residency on Nov. 30.

Related Articles
Caroline and Luke Bryan
Caroline Bryan Says She's 'Not Worried' About Luke's 'Ass-Shaking': It's 'Made Us a Lot of Money'
Luke Bryan Family
Luke Bryan Says Both of His Kids Were 'Conceived' on a Tour Bus
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Keith Urban and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
Luke Bryan's Leaps, Maren Morris' Cameo, Lainey Wilson's Dad Moment: What You Didn't See on TV at the CMAs
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is 'Doing Great' After Suffering Stroke, Losing Eye to Infection
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline's Cutest Instagram Photos Together
Luke and Carolina Bryan
Luke Bryan Wishes 'My Love' Caroline a Happy 15th Anniversary: 'We Will Celebrate Soon'
luke and caroline bryan
Luke Bryan Reveals Secrets to His 14-Year Marriage to Wife Caroline: 'We Just Have a Ball in Life'
Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady Drama
Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama
Caroline Bryan and Luke Bryan
Caroline Bryan Says She'll 'Get a Splinter in My Butt Any Day' for Husband Luke
Vince Gill (L) and Luke Bryan perform durring All For The Hall at the Bridgestone Arena on April 12, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Story About Meeting His 'First Country Music Celebrity' Vince Gill
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
Bianca Rodrigues and Luke Grimes attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Luke Grimes' Wife? All About Bianca Rodrigues Grimes
Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce
CMT Announces 2022 Artists of the Year Honorees: Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and More
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight