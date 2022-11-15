Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Undergoes 'Unexpected' Hip Surgery

Caroline Bryan is on the mend after an unexpected visit to the hospital.

Caroline, the wife of country superstar Luke Bryan, revealed on Instagram Monday that she underwent "unexpected hip surgery," and was recovering with the help of her friends.

"Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" she captioned the post.

Caroline, 42, shared a photo of her giving a thumbs up from her hospital bed, and also shared a video of three friends helping her out as she sat with her feet in boots. She tagged the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located in Franklin, in the post.

At one point, a pal held up a shirt that read "Straight Outta Hip Surgery," a nod to the 1988 NWA album Straight Outta Compton and 2015 biopic of the same name.

"A little unexpected hip surgery," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "And I got the best nurses in the world."

Caroline married Luke, 46, in 2006, and the pair's house includes sons Bo, 14, and Tate, 12, and 21-year-old nephew Til.

"We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids," the "Country On" singer told PEOPLE in July 2021. "[Caroline] has always been the one that really isn't drinking all of my Kool-Aid. When I'm getting shined up, she kind of pulls the reins back. She keeps it real."

Caroline and Luke Bryan Jason Kempin/Getty

Caroline, meanwhile, said that being an entertainer was just part of life with Luke.

"Luke has a God-given talent to entertain – it's so natural to him," she said. "He's the guy that walks into a room and everyone wants to hang out with him. We'll be at an event, and I'll be ready to head home and go to bed. Meanwhile, Luke will have made his way into a DJ booth and taken over. He is always there to make people smile and have a good time."

Bryan is fresh off hosting the 2022 CMA Awards, and he's set to continue his Las Vegas residency on Nov. 30.