Luke Bryan Wishes 'My Love' Caroline a Happy 15th Anniversary: 'We Will Celebrate Soon'

On Thursday, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrated the 15th anniversary of their marriage — even if they're not in the same place at the same time!

Sharing a selfie of the couple on Instagram, Bryan, 45, wrote, "Happy 15 Anniversary to my love. Don't know how you put up with my goofy ass. I love you too the moon and back @linabryan3."

Caroline — who's hosting E!'s Daily Pop this week — commented, "Happy 15th! Maybe we'll see each other at some point today! Love you!"

While on Daily Pop, Caroline, 41, said the couple will "pretend Saturday is our anniversary" and that the two will celebrate — for real this time! — then.

Also on her Instagram story, Caroline shared a photo of herself sipping a mimosa with the caption: "Sorry our schedules are the complete opposite. We will celebrate soon. Until then..... Happy 15th anniversary @lukebryan."

Last year, Luke shared a throwback photo from their 2006 wedding day, writing, "Happy 14th anniversary my love. What a ride it has been. I love you so much. We be looking young in this one. I love you @linabryan3."

The "One Margarita" singer first met Caroline at a local bar when they both were attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. The two share sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 11. They also took in Bryan's nephew Til, 20, and nieces Jordan, 26, and Kris, 23, after the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007 and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.

"Our household's crazy," he told PEOPLE in July. "We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids."

The couple's love story begins when Luke was a senior at Georgia Southern University. He first spotted the blonde freshman in a bar. For him, "it was love at first sight." But after dating for a year and a half, the two parted ways following Luke's graduation, unable to reconcile their different stages in life. Four years later, they reconnected, and they wed on the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2006 — the year before Luke scored his first hit with "All My Friends Say." Ever since, the couple has had to strap in for the wild ride to Luke's superstardom.

Today, Caroline said she did have an inkling of what she signed up for. "Luke has a God-given talent to entertain — it's so natural to him," she told PEOPLE over the summer. "He's the guy that walks into a room and everyone wants to hang out with him. We'll be at an event, and I'll be ready to head home and go to bed. Meanwhile, Luke will have made his way into a DJ booth and taken over. He is always there to make people smile and have a good time."

The two reconnected and for a time Caroline was the home's breadwinner. Things, of course, have changed since then. For their 10th anniversary in 2016, he upgraded her engagement ring.