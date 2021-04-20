Luke Bryan's Wife Clears Rumors that a Fight with the Idol Judge Led to Wyatt Pike's Departure

Fans speculated that Wyatt Pike's sudden departure from American Idol — and Bryan's COVID diagnosis — was due to an altercation between the two. However, Bryan's wife set the record straight

After Wyatt Pike's sudden departure from American Idol — and judge Luke Bryan's COVID diagnosis — fans concocted an idea for what they thought really happened. But now, Bryan's wife Caroline is setting the record straight.

Based on wild theories from fan accounts on TikTok, a rumor spread last week that the Idol judge, 44, got into a physical altercation with the former contestant and that that led to Pike's departure and Bryan's brief leave from the show.

Bryan's wife, Caroline, 41, addressed the rumor in a TikTok comment last week.

"Trust me, he has covid," she wrote in a Tik Tok comment, captured by E! News. "I kinda wish there was a fight. I'm sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I'm peeing Lysol!!!"

The "Country Girl" singer, 44, was absent from the show on April 12 after sharing that he had tested positive for COVID.

"I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @americanidol show," he wrote. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

Around the same time, Pike stepped away from the singing competition show for "personal reasons."

WYATT PIKE Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best," Seacrest, 46, said.

Pike was a fan favorite and made it into the top 12 before dropping out. While there is still mystery surrounding the reasons why he left, Pike addressed on social media that his exit from the show was due to "personal reasons."

"I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life," Pike wrote on Instagram.

He added, "fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon! 💙"

An Instagram post of Pike's showed that he was at home in Park City, Utah.

In his last performance on the show, Pike sang a rendition of "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon, which got him high approval from judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and high praise from Bryan.

"I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance," Bryan said. "I'm telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life."