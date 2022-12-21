Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Celebrates 'Prankmas' by Stealing Singer's Car — and Pranking His Mom!

The country star got in on the fun too with a practical joke on mom LeClaire

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

Published on December 21, 2022 01:30 PM

It's the holiday season, and for Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline, that means just one thing — practical jokes!

Caroline's annual "Prankmas," which she is chronicling on her Instagram page, is in full swing, and her first victim this year was Luke's mother, LeClaire. LeClaire's gag found her on the receiving end of a piece of paper from Caroline that read "Mike Who Cheese Hairy," which she read aloud to hilarious results.

Caroline, 42, played her second prank on one of her employees at Best Bad Influence, her apparel company. In a hilarious clip, Caroline tricked her staffer into thinking she'd accidentally severed her toe, fake blood and all.

Day three of Prankmas involved a series of jump scares on unsuspecting friends and family members, and Luke, 46, even got in on the fun, spooking his wife as she sat in her car.

"Oh my gosh, I just peed my pants," she told him.

Caroline upped the stakes on day four, and with the help of retired MLB star Adam LaRoche, stole Luke's pick-up truck from their garage and put it up for auction (the proceeds will benefit the E3 Ranch Foundation).

Caroline shared video of her and Adam's late-night heist, and also of the moment Luke discovered his vehicle was missing.

"This is not a joke," the "Country On" singer tells his wife. "God, that is just bizarre that they stole a pick-up truck."

Eventually, a call from LaRoche reveals the truth, and Luke laughs it off.

After a day full of unexpected airhorns, day six found LeClaire the victim of Prankmas once more, with Caroline, Luke and friend Danae Hays teaming up to prank call her.

"I got some photos of Luke and they ain't gonna shine him in a good light, you know what I'm saying?" Danae, disguising her voice, tells Luke's mom. "I know a buddy down there in Nashville and I'm getting ready to unload these photos. Now you gon' talk to me or s---'s about to hit the fan."

A concerned LeClaire hangs up the phone, then quickly calls her son — who eventually reveals, "Mama, we're f---ing with you."

"Is it a prank?" she asks. "That ain't funny now."

In her Instagram caption, Caroline said the call "went exactly as expected," and that her mother-in-law got "angry as a drunk Real Housewife!"

Luke and Caroline, who tied the knot in 2006, have long open about the ways in which they strengthen their bond through humor. To celebrate their 16th anniversary earlier this month, Luke shared a hilarious snap of him in sunglasses and a mullet wig.

"It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way," he captioned the post. "I've loved you since the second I saw you. It's truly remarkable what we've done together. I love you to the moon and back and here's to 100 more. Love you."

