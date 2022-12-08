Luke Bryan and His Wife Caroline Celebrate Their 'Sweet 16' Anniversary: 'It's Truly Remarkable'

Luke Bryan is mulling over a particularly sweet anniversary with his wife Caroline this year.

The country singer, 46, posted a hilarious snap of himself in sunglasses and a mullet with an arm around wife Caroline, 42, to Instagram Thursday in celebration of their 16th wedding anniversary.

"Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way," the star captioned his post.

"I've loved you since the second I saw you. It's truly remarkable what we've done together. I love you too [sic] the moon and back and here's to 100 more. Love you," he added.

Caroline, for her part, took to Instagram with a video montage of her and Luke set to Barry White's song "You're the First, the Last, My Everything."

"Sweet 16!!!! Happy anniversary Love Bug…16 years ago we had zero clue what we were stepping into. The good, the bad, silly moments and stupid arguments. It's been worth it all and I love you more every year! ❤️ @lukebryan."

"You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star, my kind of wonderful," the Barry White track plays while photos of Caroline and Luke throughout the years flash in the clip.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen locking lips, while other snaps feature the pair hugging and dressing up— both in costume and in glam.

Last year, Luke and Caroline were unable to celebrate their actual anniversary together due to their busy calendars.

"Sorry our schedules are the complete opposite. We will celebrate soon. Until then….. Happy 15th anniversary @lukebryan," Caroline captioned a picture of her sipping a mimosa shared to her Instagram story.

She also commented on Luke's post—a selfie of the two on the sidelines of a football game— "Happy 15th! Maybe we'll see each other at some point today! Love you!"

The couple, who have been married since 2006, first met during their college days at the same local bar while they were both students at Georgia Southern University.

The Bryan family. Caroline Bryan Instagram

The "Country On" singer candidly revealed in 2018 that he and Caroline dated on and off again throughout college before going their separate ways after he graduated.

"We were apart for 5½ years, which was kind of a blessing because I went off to Nashville, got all this going," the American Idol judge said. "She finished college. She went and actually had a career."

"When we got married, her career supported me when I was making about $10,000 a year," Luke added. "She was the one bringing in the dough."

Today, the two share sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 14, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 12. They also took in Bryan's nephew Til, 21, and nieces Jordan, 27, and Kris, 24, after the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007 and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline told ABC's Robin Roberts of her and Bryan's decision in 2017. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."