"I'm listening to this song on my album, probably more than any other song," the country star said

Luke Bryan's New Song 'Too Drunk to Drive' Isn't About What You Think — Let Him Explain

Luke Bryan is gearing up for the release of his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

In a new "Behind the Song" video, the country music star discusses his favorite track on the upcoming LP, a romantic tune about being drunk in-love that he co-wrote with guitarist Michael Carter and pal Brandon Kinney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Michael Carter and I have a long history of writing. He's been my guitar player for years and Brandon Kinney and I, we've known each other for a long time and finally we get a song, we nail a song and get it on the album," Bryan, 44, explains.

"This song is called 'Too Drunk to Drive' and it's about a guy just looking at his girl — he's not even drinking anything and she's got him drunk feeling," the artist continues. "So drunk that he just wants to chill out around the house and not go looking for any other forms of alcohol. She's his alcohol because she's just that pleasing to him."

Image zoom Luke Bryan Jim Wright

Bryan is particularly proud of the track and would be open to making it a single.

"I think it's just really cool how we tied the hook in and it's probably — when I'm riding in my truck and I'm listening to this song on my album, probably more than any other song," he said. "And if we ever single it, I'll be ready to deliver it."

Image zoom Luke Bryan Luke Bryan/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last month, Bryan released "Build Me a Daddy" off of the new album, which was written by Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler.

He's also scored some No. 1 hits with "Knockin’ Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight" from the LP. "One Margarita" also became the No.1 most-downloaded country song for two weeks in a row after its release, per Music Row and Billboard.

Image zoom Luke Bryan Jim Wright

Find the full track list for Born Here Live Here Die Here below:

1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. Too Drunk to Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me a Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. For a Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down to One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)