Luke Bryan Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Lying' About Bond with Royals on 'Idol' — Until Now (Exclusive)

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a brief appearance on American Idol Sunday

By
Published on May 8, 2023 02:15 PM

Luke Bryan was shocked to see Lionel Richie's pull with the royal family on American Idol.

During Sunday's episode of the singing competition series, judges Richie, 73, and Katy Perry, 38, tuned in live from Windsor Castle after performing at King Charles' coronation concert. As they addressed the Idol audience, they got a royal surprise from King Charles and Queen Camilla, leaving Bryan in disbelief.

"It just shows you the scope and the power of who Lionel Richie [is]. When you think about when Lionel wrote and performed 'We Are the World,' that put him in a situation where he wrote a song for the world," Bryan, 46, tells PEOPLE in a group interview.

Luke Bryan Says He Always Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Fibbing' About Relationship with King Charles
Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (2)

"Therefore, Lionel went around and met all of these world leaders and stuff. So when you see that he's developed a relationship with King Charles through the years, to the point where Lionel could ask him to pop by and say hey to everybody."

The "Play It Again" singer adds, "I always felt Lionel was maybe lying and fibbing a little bit about his relationship with all the royals but I gotta say he's telling the truth now. It was fun. It kinda makes me want to sit out next year."

"Live from the fishing pond," he jokes.

AMERICAN IDOL 518 (Top 5) The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning Americas vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale. GRAMMY and Academy Award®-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas will also perform his new single Naked. American Idol airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.(Eric McCandless via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Eric McCandless via Getty

Perry and Richie received the royal surprise as they addressed the Idol audience at the top of the episode.

"We're trying to figure out what can we do to bring something different to the show," Richie said, as King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, made their way in. "I have a surprise."

"I just wanted to check how long you would be using this room for," King Charles said with a giggle.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance on American Idol with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry
From L: Katy Perry, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Lionel Richie. American Idol Instagram

"We have to give the room up right away," Richie responded.

"Thank you so much [for] your brilliant performance," said King Charles as Queen Camilla added that they were "fantastic."

Once they were gone, the "California Gurls" singer and the "Hello" singer showed pure excitement through their facial expressions.

Perry and Richie put on stunning performances at the coronation concert on Sunday, which was held one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey. The pop star performed songs like "Firework" and "Roar" in a dramatic gold ballgown. Meanwhile, Richie sang hits like "All Night Long" and "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)."

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England
Katy Perry. Chris Jackson/Getty

While they were away, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran held down the fort and judged alongside Bryan. During the episode, each contestant had a solo performance of a Morissette song of choice. Later, they returned to the stage with another contestant to perform a Sheeran song as a duet.

In the end, contestants Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani and Zacharia Smith made it to Disney Night.

Watch the final five perform Disney classics on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they arrive to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Coronation Celebrations with Windsor Castle Concert
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Dance Along to Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert
Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom
Orlando Bloom Raves About His 'Girl' Katy Perry Performing at King Charles' Coronation Concert
lionel richie, king charles
Lionel Richie Teases Set List for King Charles' Coronation Concert: 'It's a Royal Secret'
Lionel Richie and Chigozie Anozie in the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Guest Snaps Selfie with Lionel Richie and Shares 'Goosebump' Experience Inside Service
Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Lead King Charles' Coronation Concert — See Who Else Is Performing
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for an official portrait; Katy Perry and Lionel Richie
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance on 'American Idol' with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER 00:01 TUESDAY MAY 9, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. After that date, no further licensing can be made. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Buckingham Palace before publication. The portrait should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In this handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Three new portraits of King Charles III and the Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released. He is wearing an Anderson & Sheppard suit and a Turnbull & Asser shirt, and seated in one of a suite of twelve giltwood and silk upholstered armchairs dating to 1828 and supplied to King George IV for the furnishing of Windsor Castle,. Behind the King is the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran Says He Wasn't Asked to Perform at King Charles' Coronation but Is 'Excited to Tune In'
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
See the Best Photos from King Charles' Coronation Concert
Edward Enninful (R) and Katy Perry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Attend King Charles' Coronation
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England
Katy Perry Shimmers in a Custom Metallic Gold Gown at King Charles' Coronation Concert
Andrea Bocelli; King Charles III
Andrea Bocelli Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's Song Request for Coronation Concert (Exclusive)
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Coronation Concert