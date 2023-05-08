Luke Bryan Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Lying' About Bond with Royals on 'Idol' — Until Now (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan was shocked to see Lionel Richie's pull with the royal family on American Idol.

During Sunday's episode of the singing competition series, judges Richie, 73, and Katy Perry, 38, tuned in live from Windsor Castle after performing at King Charles' coronation concert. As they addressed the Idol audience, they got a royal surprise from King Charles and Queen Camilla, leaving Bryan in disbelief.

"It just shows you the scope and the power of who Lionel Richie [is]. When you think about when Lionel wrote and performed 'We Are the World,' that put him in a situation where he wrote a song for the world," Bryan, 46, tells PEOPLE in a group interview.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (2)

"Therefore, Lionel went around and met all of these world leaders and stuff. So when you see that he's developed a relationship with King Charles through the years, to the point where Lionel could ask him to pop by and say hey to everybody."

The "Play It Again" singer adds, "I always felt Lionel was maybe lying and fibbing a little bit about his relationship with all the royals but I gotta say he's telling the truth now. It was fun. It kinda makes me want to sit out next year."

"Live from the fishing pond," he jokes.

Eric McCandless via Getty

Perry and Richie received the royal surprise as they addressed the Idol audience at the top of the episode.

"We're trying to figure out what can we do to bring something different to the show," Richie said, as King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, made their way in. "I have a surprise."

"I just wanted to check how long you would be using this room for," King Charles said with a giggle.

From L: Katy Perry, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Lionel Richie. American Idol Instagram

"We have to give the room up right away," Richie responded.

"Thank you so much [for] your brilliant performance," said King Charles as Queen Camilla added that they were "fantastic."

Once they were gone, the "California Gurls" singer and the "Hello" singer showed pure excitement through their facial expressions.

Perry and Richie put on stunning performances at the coronation concert on Sunday, which was held one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey. The pop star performed songs like "Firework" and "Roar" in a dramatic gold ballgown. Meanwhile, Richie sang hits like "All Night Long" and "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)."

Katy Perry. Chris Jackson/Getty

While they were away, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran held down the fort and judged alongside Bryan. During the episode, each contestant had a solo performance of a Morissette song of choice. Later, they returned to the stage with another contestant to perform a Sheeran song as a duet.

In the end, contestants Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani and Zacharia Smith made it to Disney Night.

Watch the final five perform Disney classics on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.