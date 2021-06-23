The IMDb TV docuseries will feature interviews with Bryan's friends and family including his mother LeClaire and wife Caroline

Luke Bryan to Star in 'Raw' Docuseries on His Life: 'Through the Heartaches, Triumph Can Come'

Luke Bryan is getting the docuseries treatment!

On Wednesday, IMDbTV released the trailer for their Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary docuseries, which is set to follow the star's lengthy career to becoming one of the biggest names in country music.

"When you're in a truck riding the roads of south Georgia, you get a lot of time to learn music that'll change your life," Bryan, 44, says in the video.

"I formed a little band and my dad told me, 'Please get out of here and follow your dreams,'" he adds later.

Luke Bryan Headshot Luke Bryan | Credit: Ryan Anderson

The docuseries shows interviews with his family members, friends and his wife Caroline.

"Luke's been through a lot. You won't know it, but I do," says his mom LeClaire.

"With as much as we've been through as a family and friends," adds Bryan. "I remember me and Caroline sat in our house and I just started crying. All of this work, it was truly all worth it."

The five-part docuseries is set to show Bryan as he "experiences the ups, downs, triumphs and tragedies" of his career, according to a press release. The series will feature home videos, interviews and personal footage as well.

"The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career," Bryan said in a release. "Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come."