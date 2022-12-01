Luke Bryan Says He and His Son Gave Katy Perry a 'Country Education' About Deer Urine Over FaceTime

"California Gurls" are undeniable — but they may not be fully up to speed with certain hunting techniques.

Luke Bryan appeared on Audacy's Rob and Holly show Wednesday, where he shared a funny story about a time when Katy Perry listened in on a conversation between him and his son Thomas ahead of a hunting trip.

Detailing that he and his oldest son were taking part in a FaceTime call during a break on American Idol — on which Bryan, 46, and Perry, 38, star as judges alongside Lionel Richie — the country crooner said, "So, Katy's listening to me talk to my 14-year-old, and he goes, 'Dad, do we have any doe pee around here?' which is doe urine."

"But, watching Katy Perry try to figure out what the hell me and my son were talking about, she was like, 'Did your son just ask you do you have any dope around the house?' I said, 'Katy, he's asking for doe pee,' and she goes, 'Like urine from an animal?' I was like, 'Yes, what's we use to bring the big bucks in," Bryan continued.

He added: "I feel sorry for her and Lionel, and the country education that they have to get from me."

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Last year, Bryan chatted with PEOPLE about Perry's own role as a parent, including the "rockstar" mentality she carried with her on the set of American Idol as she navigated being a working mom on the ABC competition series.

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," Bryan said at the time of his fellow judge, who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' "

"But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch," he continued. "I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night," he added of the then-breastfeeding mom. "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule."

"But she's been a trouper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar," Bryan said.