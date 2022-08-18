Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Story About Meeting His 'First Country Music Celebrity' Vince Gill

When Luke Bryan and country music legend Vince Gill performed together during The Brett Boyer Foundation Golf Invitational, fans were treated to more than just a show.

Bryan, 46, and Gill, 65, headlined an acoustic concert and jam session on Monday after the Tennessee charity golf tournament wrapped, Billboard reported.

The pair played songs like Gill's "Liza Jane" and "Whenever You Come Around," the Eagles' "Take It Easy," Jason Aldean's "Night Train" and Bryan's own hit "I Don't Want This Night to End," per Country Now. At one point during the session, Bryan took some time to share the story of the first time he and Gill ever met.

"Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there and we walked in there and I shook his hand and he was the first country music celebrity I ever met," Bryan said, prompting cheers from the audience, according to video footage of the night shared on Instagram.

Rick Diamond/Getty

"He stood up and shook my hand and then… so many years later we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun, in a true musician, organic, not-planned fashion, which is what music ought to be, in my opinion," Bryan said, prompting more applause.

"Badass s--- right there," Bryan added. "That does not happen in hip-hop."

Musicians Shane Minor, Mitch Rossell and Neil Thrasher also performed throughout the evening, according to Billboard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last Monday, Gill notably welcomed his youngest youngest child, Corinna, on stage for a surprise performance during his four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville, as seen in a post on his wife Amy Grant's Facebook page.

Corinna and Gill performed his hit "When My Amy Prays" together as a tribute to Grant, 61, just over a week after she was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, as a rep for Grant confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Gill told the crowd he hadn't been playing the song regularly as of late, "because of her accident and everything she's been going through. We've been thinking a lot about her."

"I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her," he said of the song, which won the Grammy Award for best country solo performance in 2021.

Corinna then began to sing "When My Amy Prays," tweaking the lyrics to "when my mama prays" — and received an audience applause.

Luke Bryan. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bryan announced that he and Peyton Manning will co-host the 56th annual Country Music Awards in November while he filled in for Kelly Ripa as guest co-host on an Aug. 1 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Bryan, who hosted the award show solo last year, explained to host Ryan Seacrest that the offer was impossible to decline.

"To grow up a kid who really dreamed of being in country music, I sat at home, I watched the CMAs [and] I dreamed of being on that stage," the singer told Seacrest, 47. "I've done a lot of amazing things, but when you get the call to host, how do you say no?"