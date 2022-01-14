Luke Bryan Says Addressing Racism in Country Music 'Takes Time,' American Idol Is 'Open' to Diversity

Luke Bryan discussed the "tremendous changes" that should be expected within the country music industry

Luke Bryan is opening up about the changes needed in country music.

The singer recently appeared on a panel for the Television Critics Association where he was questioned about racism in the country music industry and a lack of diversity on American Idol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 45-year-old quickly expressed that racism is not a country music issue but a nationwide issue that will "take time" to fully address, Insider reports.

"First of all, there's racism throughout the whole country," the singer said, per the outlet. "To just sit here and single out country music as some kind of racist format is not altogether natural and true."

"I've been privy to various board meetings where we recognize our problems as an industry, and things take time," he continued. "I think this country learns every day about the severity of racism. And like I said, I think sometimes you have to open your eyes and understand other people's side of the story."

Reporters then honed in on the conversation and how it relates to country singer Morgan Wallen, who has gained popularity despite major controversy last year. Back in February, Wallen, 28, was captured on video arriving at his house drunk after a night out. In the clip, he used a racial slur to describe one of his companions.

The clip was obtained by TMZ, prompting Wallen to issue an apology amid the fallout — which included the suspension of his record label contract, removal from radio airplay and disqualification from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

At the time, Wallen apologized, saying: "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

In July, he revealed during an interview on Good Morning America that he checked into a rehabilitation center after the incident. However, Wallen also explained that surprisingly, "there was a spike in my sales" for his album after the controversy made headlines.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

luke bryan Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

During the TCA panel, Bryan explained, "I think we are going to grow, and you are going to see tremendous changes."

"You bring up the Morgan situation — that's a situation that I think country music and the industry is doing everything they can to recognize, and these things take time," he said, Insider reports. "They take time in the National Football League. They take time as a country."

He then turned to American Idol and addressed claims that there is a lack of diversity on the show. Bryan assured he and his fellow judges — Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — "don't care" what someone looks like or who they are when they audition for the show.