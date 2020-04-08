Luke Bryan Postpones Album Release Date and Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Terry Wyatt/Getty

Luke Bryan is postponing the release date of his seventh studio album and nationwide tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country star and American Idol judge announced the news in a statement Wednesday.

“I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my Proud to Be Right Here tour to July 10, 2020,” Bryan, 43, said.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” the country star said. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Bryan’s new album was originally scheduled to be released on April 24. He has already released three singles from the album: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.”

The Proud to Be Right Here tour, which will mostly feature songs from the new album, will now begin on July 10 at the Amphitheater at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama and conclude on October 30 at Centurylink Center in Bossier County, Louisiana.

Among the cities Bryan will perform in are San Diego, Nashville, New York City, Virginia Beach, Atlantic City, Cincinnati, Charleston, Los Angeles, and more.

Special guests Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June are set to accompany Bryan on tour.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many artists have had to postpone their album release dates, such as Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys, while stars like Madonna, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Dan + Shay, Cher, and Miley Cyrus have all had to postpone their upcoming tour dates.

