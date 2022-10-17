Post Malone and Luke Bryan were fast friends during their meetup after the "Fall Apart" singer's show.

On Sunday night, the country star attended Malone's Twelve Carat Tour show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and shared photos from the night on social media.

"Thanks for having me. What a show," Bryan, 46, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos with the "Circles" performer. "Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night."

Malone, 27, has also previously expressed interest in country music. In March 2021, Malone performed a cover of Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" and a rendition of Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown" during a fundraiser event called We're Texas organized by Matthew McConaughey.

In August, he shared the performance of Paisley's song on TikTok and captured the country singer's attention. "This is better than me," he commented.

Malone, thrilled over the comment, posted a video in response to the sweet remark.

"Brad, there's no shot, man," he said in the clip. "I love you so f––in' much man, thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer, man. Text me, I'll see you soon."

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in June, the "Psycho" singer revealed that he had been toying with the idea of recording a country album.

"To be honest, there's nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," he told Stern. "I'm allowed to do that, I'm a human being."

Meanwhile, his Nashville show comes after he fell through a trap door during the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour in September. His manager, Dre London, initially said that the singer bruised his ribs, though he later postponed his show in Boston due to feeling a "stabbing pain" and a difficult time breathing.

"Boston, I love y'all so f---ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body," the musician wrote at the time. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

He rescheduled the show for Oct. 10, and will continue touring through February 2023.