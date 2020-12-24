Luke Bryan, his wife Caroline, their two sons and two dogs all posed for a sweet family photo on Christmas Eve

Luke Bryan Poses in Pajamas with Wife Caroline and Sons for Sweet Christmas Family Photo

Luke Bryan and his family are getting cozy for Christmas.

The snap, shared by Caroline, 40, on Instagram, featured the family of four posing in matching Christmas pajamas.

"Merry Christmas Eve! Cozied up in our @jockey PJs! 🎄," the mom of two captioned the post, tagging Bryan's recent brand collaborator.

On her Instagram story, Caroline continued the holiday festivities as she shared a silly video of Bryan's mom LeClaire wearing her own Jockey pajamas.

"Hello angel! 'Twas the night before Christmas, what are you sporting?" asks Caroline in the clip.

"I have on my new hot Jockey," she says as she does a twirl and bends before someone comes over and flashes the grandmother's underwear.

"Show us the moneymaker," says Caroline with a laugh.

Image zoom Caroline and Luke Bryan | Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Earlier this month, the couple each shared special Instagram posts to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

"Happy 14th anniversary my love," Luke wrote alongside a throwback photo from their special day. "What a ride it has been. I love you so much. We be looking young in this one. I love you @linabryan."

For her own post, Caroline shared a carousel of six sweet and hilarious photos with her love, including one in which she jokingly strangles him as he makes a kissy face. In another, the couple smiles big for the camera with a piece of food stuck in their teeth.

"Marriage....being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life," Caroline captioned her post. "Luke, you are one brave man! Happy 14th anniversary love bug! @lukebryan."

In March, the American Idol judge told PEOPLE his advice for a lasting marriage.

"Marriage is a living, breathing thing," he said. "My thing is — it might sound cliché — but just don't go to bed mad at each other. Even if you do go to bed mad at each other, don't let it snowball."

"Me and Caroline get at each other as much as anybody, but we try not to let it drag out and or bury our problems," he added.

Luke and Caroline tied the knot in 2006 after meeting at a local bar when they both were attending Georgia Southern University.

Along with their two sons, the couple took in Luke's nephew Til, 19, and nieces Jordan, 25, and Kris, 22, after the deaths of their mother, Luke's sister Kelly, in 2007 and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.