The King of Country? Luke Bryan Jokes He Performs 'Like Elvis Is Watching' Every Show

Luke Bryan may have grown up in Leesburg, Georgia, surrounded by peanut and corn fields, but there’s no venue in the world that makes him think he should slash-and-burn his stage energy.

And that’s especially true for his upcoming tenth annual Farm Tour, where the country crooner, 42, said he wants to hit the haystack knowing he performed to the King of Rock and Roll standards every night.

“No matter whether I’m on Farm Tour or I’m at a big football stadium, I try to go out there with the same mentality,” he said during a media call ahead of the first show, as reported by Taste of Country. “I try to perform my shows like Elvis is watching and try to do the best I can night in and night out and have a big ol’ performance.”

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Irwin, Ohio. Kevin Winter/Getty

“That’s just the way I’ve always approached it, and it’ll be no different in the next couple of weeks with Farm Tour,” Bryan added.

With fans swiveling their hips like Elvis Presley, Bryan — along with special guests Chase Rice, Jon Langston, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock — will flock to six rural venues this Fall beginning Sept. 27 in Irwin, Ohio and concluding Oct. 6 in Bryan’s home state of Georgia, planting their concert stages in the fields of local farms.

In addition to continuing the tradition by donating a portion of his Farm Tour profits to funding college scholarships for kids from farming families, Bryan will also be donating meals to hungry families across the nation in partnership with Feeding America by using the #HeresToTheFarmer on social media.

“We always want to leave these farms and these communities a little bit better than we found them,” he said.

Bryan's Farm Tour runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in select cities across the nation.