Ellen DeGeneres Gives Luke Bryan a Beer After He Says COVID Bout Was His 'Longest Stint' Without One
"Just let me savor," Luke Bryan said before taking a sip of the beer
Luke Bryan definitely missed his afternoon beers while battling COVID-19.
While appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the country star, 44, discussed his bout with COVID-19 after announcing April 12 that he tested positive for the virus and confirmed he'd sit out on his American Idol duties until he recovered.
"I had COVID, you had COVID," said DeGeneres, who announced she had contracted the coronavirus in December. "You recently had it. How bad did you have it?"
"Yes. You know, I had one or two days where it was pretty bad," Bryan said. "But then, I mean, I never lost my taste and smell, and then I got back rockin'. I had a little fatigue but heck, I'm back to normal."
DeGeneres, 63, then asked the American Idol judge about going without beer while he was under the weather, Bryan admitting with a laugh, "That is definitely the longest stint without a beer. Beer in the afternoon is just...."
The talk show host then surprised Bryan with a mug of cold beer that appeared from a hand below the table between the two. "Thank you, Ellen," said Bryan before taking a sip. "Alright, Ellen, just let me savor. I can still taste it! I have the taste."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
At the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards last month (where he won entertainer of the year), Bryan talked to PEOPLE about recovering from COVID-19, explaining that his wife Caroline helped him through his bout with the virus.
"Certainly the key to feeling better for having COVID was, you know, I was very fortunate to not have a long, long set of symptoms and stuff. ... It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but thank God for just, certainly, health," he said at the time. "There were times when Caroline was nursing me back to health, so I was certainly amazed to move through that."
"And now, looking back on the past going into a year and a half, I mean, the main thing that's got us through is certainly your friends and your family and praying that everybody can see the side of certainly this pandemic," Bryan added.
Bryan also spoke about the "amazingly challenging year for the entertainment business" and what got him through the most difficult moments. The performer added that he felt "blessed" to be on the "other side" of his COVID-19 diagnosis.
"I think at the core of it all, the fact that that I've been home a little more and I could spend quality time with my family has certainly gotten me through all of the challenges of this year," said Bryan, who is dad to sons Bo, 13, and Tate, 10.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here