Luke Bryan's Marriage Advice for Katy Perry: 'If You Go to Bed Angry, Don't Let It Snowball'

Though Luke Bryan won’t be attending American Idol pal Katy Perry‘s upcoming wedding, the country star is sharing some matrimonial wisdom before she walks down the aisle.

Bryan, 43, recently told PEOPLE at a launch event for his new beer, Two Lane American Golden Lager, that it was fun watching Perry, 35, and fiancé Orlando Bloom “get excited” about their wedding.

He sang his co-judge’s high praises: “What I like most about watching their relationship and even having the ability to call Katy a friend … I mean, she’s such a good-hearted person. When I’m around her I almost forget how big of a global star she is,” he said.

It’s clear Bryan knows how to make a marriage work — he and his wife, Caroline, have been married for 13 years. They have two sons together, Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 11, and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 9, and also raise Bryan’s 18-year-old nephew Til.

“You can give advice, but marriage is a living, breathing thing,” Bryan said. “My thing is — it might sound cliché — but just don’t go to bed mad at each other.”

He continued: “Even if you do go to bed mad at each other, don’t let it snowball. Me and Caroline get at each other as much as anybody, but we try not to let it drag out and or bury our problems.”

Perry revealed her fellow Idol judges Bryan and Lionel Richie, 70, wouldn’t be invited to the ceremony during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

“I can’t afford them,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer joked to Kimmel, 52, before sharing how she’s coping as a soon-to-be bride.

Bloom, 43, and Perry — who dated on-and-off from 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

While Perry insisted, “It’s going to be a small wedding,” Bryan shared that he and the “Endless Love” singer have been hoping for an invitation.

“Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints and solidified that,” the country star said.

The next day, Twitter was ablaze with people calling the encounter “awkward” and “uncomfortable,” but Bryan said all is well with the judging trio.

“I didn’t like the way it looked,” he told PEOPLE. “Lionel and I are pretty confident in Katy, Katy loves us, so I was like, ‘People don’t need to be mean about Katy not inviting us to the wedding!’ People spun it a little bit. It wasn’t awkward, it felt hilarious for me.”

American Idol airs Sunday nights on ABC.