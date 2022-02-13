Luke Bryan Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Endless Hits, Pyrotechnics — and His Signature Butt-Shaking

The country star began his stint at the Resorts World Theatre on Friday night

Luke Bryan had one request shortly before the first night of his Las Vegas residency on Friday: "If any of you guys are a preacher or a minister, I'd love to talk to you real quick, get some prayers — prayers that I survive Vegas," he joked to assembled media and VIP package holders before the show.

The country star needn't have worried. Shortly thereafter, Bryan kicked off opening night at the Resorts World Theatre with a bang, tearing into his massive catalog of hits as soon as the high-energy show began.

Flanked by his longtime band on individual moving platforms as pyrotechnics and flames exploded from all angles, Bryan, 45, sipped on margaritas as he took the crowd on a wild ride of songs from his career beginnings in 2007 through to today.

The musician kept the show moving at a brisk pace, working the length of the stage (Las Vegas' longest and tallest) and finding his way into the audience on multiple occasions, including for his first hit on the country charts, "All My Friends Say."

Making use of the 5,000 feet of LED screens backing the venue, oceanic visuals and rising and lowering platforms made it appear Bryan and his band were bobbing on roiling seas. The show's rare missteps, such as a forgotten verse on "What Makes You Country," were brushed aside with a shrug and a smile as Bryan kept the room's energy elevated.

That's not to say the singer-songwriter didn't take a few moments to grouse about his lack of gambling success in Sin City as he rehearsed this past week.

"I'm not really sure how well I'm going to do having a residency in Las Vegas. I already lost my ass this week on blackjack, which made me double my typical NFL bets," Bryan told the crowd. "Raise your hand if you're up out there tonight? Raise your hand if you're down … it's always more. I don't get one f---ing double down in seven days!"

"Do y'all really want to hear how bad my gambling is right now?! Is my wife in here?" he continued, looking around for Caroline, who was stationed in front of the soundboard. "'Cause she needs to get a drink. If you'll stop by my merch stand on the way out…"

Following his faux outrage over being in the red, the current ACM Entertainer of the Year addressed the real elephant in the room — the fact that he has so many hits, there's no way they can all be performed in one show.

"I can't sing all my hits. My ass has got 28 of them sons of bitches. And I can't play all 28 of those in one night!" he explained. "I never would have imagined a situation in my life where I'm so blessed by you guys to have to do a medley of some of my No. 1 songs."

Bryan told the audience he hoped his choice in setlist was well-received. "Don't y'all be screwing up my damn Yelp review," he joked. "I don't need no 'three stars' s---. I'm working my ass off!"

Following his recent hit "Down to One" — which featured an impressive laser display — Bryan took it back with "Someone Else Calling You Baby" and "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye" before sitting down at the piano for a few of his ballads.

He recalled how he had requested a piano from his record label back in the day, without realizing the funds provided were only a loan. "Caroline and I — our house was 920 square feet, so obviously I did not get a grand piano. I really don't play well, but I got it. I had Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood from Lady A over and we wrote. The first song I wrote on my piano was my first No. 1. — this is called 'Do I,'" he said, introducing the tune. The song became a group singalong, though Bryan gently chastised the audience when they came in early on the final note. "Hold on — y'all screwed that s--- up!" he said, laughing.

The night concluded with the show's highlight — a moving catwalk that elevated Bryan and his band 45 feet in the air, bringing them face-to-face with the audience in the mezzanine and balcony areas at the rear of the venue. Fans were treated to some signature Bryan butt-shaking as he performed "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" before capping the show with "I Don't Want This Night to End."

"This has been the best night ever, Las Vegas," Bryan told the crowd. "Thank you so much."

The country star's residency continues throughout February, with additional dates in June, August and September. The show is part of a rotating schedule at Resorts World Theatre that includes residencies with Carrie Underwood and Bryan's fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry.

SETLIST:

That's My Kind of Night

All My Friends Say

One Margarita

Knockin' Boots

Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset

Rollercoaster

Waves

What Makes You Country

Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day

Kick the Dust Up

Rain Is a Good Thing

Drunk on You

Crash My Party

Down to One

Someone Else Calling You Baby

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

Strip It Down

Do I

Drink a Beer

Move

Play It Again

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)