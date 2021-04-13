The country star also shared a glimpse at his iPhone lockscreen, which is a photo of him and his wife

Luke Bryan Jokes That 'Make-Up Sex' Is the Secret to His 'Great' 14-Year Marriage to Wife Caroline

Answering short-answer texts from theSkimm (which PEOPLE can exclusively share), Luke Bryan revealed some of the secrets to his successful marriage to wife Caroline — and he roasted his friend Blake Shelton, of course.

"Favorite account to follow. I don't want to say Blake because I don't want to give him any notoriety. Definitely not Blake. For the most part, not Blake," the 44-year-old jokes.

After thanking Justin Bieber for giving him a like on Instagram, the American Idol judge also revealed that he has yet to meet Katy Perry's daughter in person.

"I have FaceTimed on set with Katy's precious daughter Dasiy Dove," he says. "But I haven't been able to do the baby fat, pinching the cheeks stuff yet."

Bryan also shared a look at his lockscreen: a picture of him and his wife Caroline. The country star then shared the secret to their lengthy marriage.

"What's the secret to a great marriage?" he reads the text, before smiling and saying, "Communicate and make-up sex."

As for what song he'd use to audition for American Idol? "She Used to Be Mine" by Brooks and Dunn. His favorite song from his new album Born Here Live Here Die Here? "Waves." And his favorite country collab?

"I am not answering that," he says. "I don't want to get the calls from the artists that I did collaborate with and I didn't say they were my favorite. That's not a fair question!"

Back in February, the country star opened up to what makes his marriage work.

"Obviously quarantine has certainly put its share of new things to navigate," Bryan said then. "Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I'm just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I'm playing!"

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," he added. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."