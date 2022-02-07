Luke Bryan Jokes That Katy Perry Is 'Jealous' of Orlando Bloom's 'Man Crush' on Him

Luke Bryan also quipped that Katy Perry hasn't been much help as he prepares for his Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry better watch her back come Valentine's Day, because Luke Bryan may be coming to steal her man!

Bryan joked about his friendly relationship with Orlando Bloom, Perry's fiancé, on Good Morning America Monday, quipping that he believes his fellow American Idol judge might be harboring some jealousy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Even as years have gone, we just have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship," the country superstar, 45, said. "And you know, she's really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando kinda might have a little man crush on me."

Perry, 37, has been engaged to the Lord of the Rings actor, 45, since 2019, and the two share 18-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. Still, that doesn't mean he and Bryan don't share a special bond.

"Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him," the singer told GMA. "So me and Orlando, our love is strong. Our love is strong."

As he prepares for his Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which kicks off on Friday, Bryan said he has turned to Perry for advice — but hasn't exactly found it useful.

"She doesn't help me at all," he joked. "She just like…anything Katy does, she sends stuff to create more anxiety. She's like, 'Wow, big stage. Be ready. Wow. Get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.' I'm like, 'Katy…'"

The "Firework" singer launched a residency of her own, called Play, at the same theater in December, and will begin a second leg in March. She and Bryan will also appear together on the upcoming season 20 of American Idol, which will debut on Feb. 27.

RELATED VIDEO: Caroline Bryan Says She's 'Not Worried' About Luke's 'Ass-Shaking': It's 'Made Us a Lot of Money'

Bryan previously told PEOPLE that he's enjoyed having a front-row seat to Perry's motherhood journey as the two work on their show together.

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," the "Up" singer said of his fellow judge last February. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.'"

"But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch," he continued. "I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

Meanwhile, he recently told PEOPLE what fans can expect at his upcoming residency, during which he plans to divide his show into segments that mimic his career path, including stages that range from stadiums to Spring Break and farm shows and acoustic moments.