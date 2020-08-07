"We're still learning what this virus is every day," the country star said

Luke Bryan on Holding Live Concerts amid COVID-19: 'You Don't Want to Be the Sacrificial Lamb'

Luke Bryan isn't quite yet comfortable getting back on the road amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the country star explained why he isn't ready to put on a live concert, despite some other artists bending the social distancing rules.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You don't want to be the sacrificial lamb," he said. "If I've made decisions on not doing shows, it's because let's see what we're truly dealing with."

The artist, 44, made clear that "we're still learning what this virus is every day," which is why it's a tricky situation when it comes to planning future shows.

"It's all out of whack," he admitted.

Image zoom Luke Bryan Jim Wright

Bryan went on to use his annual Farm Tour, which he ultimately canceled due to the pandemic, as an example of why it would be too risky to hold a large gathering during this time.

"I've got these Farm Tour shows, where say you got a 10-by-10-square-mile field, and you put a huge stage in it and you tell everybody to stay six feet apart and wear a mask," he began.

"I'm like, 'We could make this happen where if somebody called bulls— on us, we could technically go spray-paint six-foot circumferences.' But I just can't imagine that germs aren't getting spread,'" he admitted.

Image zoom Terry Wyatt/Getty

While the star isn't going on tour anytime soon, he isn't leaving his fans hanging.

On Friday, the country artist dropped his seventh studio album Born Here Live Here Die Here, which introduces 10 new tracks to keep fans excited.

Last month, Bryan released "Build Me a Daddy" off of the new album, which was written by Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler.

Image zoom Born Here Live Here Die Here by Luke Bryan Capitol Records

He's also scored some No. 1 hits with "Knockin’ Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight" from the LP. "One Margarita" also became the No. 1 most-downloaded country song for two weeks in a row after its release, per Music Row and Billboard.

The rest of the tracklist is filled out with: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," "Too Drunk to Drive," "Little Less Broken," "For a Boat," "Where Are We Goin" and "Down to One."

Born Here Live Here Die Here is available now wherever you stream music.