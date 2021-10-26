In viral TikTok, the country star helped a Tennessee mom stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire

Luke Bryan Stops to Help Change Flat Tire for a Stranded Mother: 'My Life Is Made'

Luke Bryan got his hands dirty to help a mother in need.

On Monday, a viral TikTok video, posted by user Courtney Potts, showed the moment the 45-year-old singer helped her change her car's flat tire on the side of the road before snapping a nice picture with the woman and her daughter over the weekend.

"When my tire blew in small town Tennessee, who stopped to help? Luke Bryan! He deserved all the praise!" she wrote in the clip, which has gained over 3 million views on the social media platform.

In the comments section, Potts detailed more of the "once in a lifetime" moment, telling her followers that Bryan "was just trying to take his boys hunting yet he was worried about us!"

Former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes also commented under the post vouching for Bryan's kindness. "He was one of my judges on American Idol. He treated us all so well, cameras on or off. A genuine good guy," he wrote.

Potts also shared the sweet interaction with the singer on Instagram, writing, "My life is made."

"Thank you again @lukebryan I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better!" the mom of two added.

Luke Bryan Luke Bryan | Credit: Robby Klein/ABC

Along with his impromptu good deeds, the country star is gearing up to host the 2021 CMA Awards "for the first time" as he also becomes the first star to host the awards show by themselves since 2003.

"It's an honor to announce I'll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!" Bryan tweeted earlier this month. "Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don't miss Country Music's biggest night! @CountryMusic"

The last person to host the awards show on their own was Vince Gill in 2003.