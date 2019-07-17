Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Wishes Him a Happy 43rd Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back'

It’s Luke Bryan’s 43rd birthday, and his wife Caroline is proving her love — with a poem.

“Roses are red, violets are pleasant, you have everything … so you get no present! Happy birthday Love Bug!!! I love you to the moon and back. Here’s to another year of completely random, classy pictures,” she posted on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a fun collection of memorable photos.

She also posted a more casual Instagram story earlier in the afternoon saying, “Happy Birthday Stupid.”

The couple are spending the day with friends and a little booze, according to Caroline’s Instagram story.

The pair have been married since 2006 and have two sons together, Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 11, and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 8.

Last fall, Bryan recalled the on-again-off-again relationship that he and Caroline had before they tied the knot.

“We’d date a little in college, and then we’d break up,” he explained. “And then I would be devastated. We’d get back together, break up. Then she would be devastated.”

“We finally decided we were not going to break up anymore. And then I graduate college, and she has two more years, and then we break up again. It was like the Dark Ages for both of us,” Bryan continued.

“And then we were apart for 5½ years, which was kind of a blessing because I went off to Nashville, got all this going,” the American Idol judge said. “She finished college. She went and actually had a career.”

Bryan added, “When we got married, her career supported me when I was making about $10,000 a year. She was the one bringing in the dough.”

In 2014, Caroline spilled about the romance — which started when they met at Georgia Southern University — to PEOPLE.

“He was always a gentleman,” she said. “We hung out as friends first and he never made a move on me. I kissed him first! He was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable, he wouldn’t cross a line.”

“In college, we used to go dancing in a club til 4 a.m., and he’s just as silly at home as he is on stage,” Caroline revealed. “He walks around dancing all day, just being goofy.”

Luke Bryan is currently on his summer tour, but is taking the day off to ring in 43. He’ll be playing in Orange Beach, Alabama this weekend and other cities across the United State and Canada, before the Sunset Repeat Tour finishes in September.

Bryan certainly deserves a day with friends and family, as the musician was the top-earning country artist of 2019, according to Forbes’ list.

The country star is set to release a new album later this year, featuring his new single “Knockin’ Boots,” among other tracks.