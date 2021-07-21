"Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it," the country singer — who recently partnered with Fendt for a new digital series — tells PEOPLE

Luke Bryan Says He Plans to Give an 'Embarrassing' Gift to Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Luke Bryan is the gift that keeps on giving!

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about his new digital series with Fendt, the 45-year-old country singer also opened up about friend Blake Shelton's recent wedding to Gwen Stefani, and the "embarrassing" gift he plans on bestowing upon the newlywed couple.

Noting that he was not in attendance at the event that took place earlier this month, Bryan tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world."

"But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée," he continues. "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there."

"They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it," he adds with a laugh.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, tied the knot on July 3 at the country singer's Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch in an intimate ceremony attended by a group of 40 family members and close friends.

For the occasion, the bride was stunning in a custom silk and tulle Vera Wang wedding gown and chapel-length veil embroidered with the names of Shelton and her sons, while the groom dressed up his usual blue jeans with a tuxedo jacket, vest and bow tie.

gwen stefani, blake shelton Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Jeremy Bustos

"They purposely kept the wedding simple," a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. "They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones."

"They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about," added the source. "Family was at the center of everything."

Looking ahead, Bryan — who has been married to his wife Caroline since 2006 — says he has no particular words of advice for the newlywed lovers.

"The beauty of Gwen and Blake is they're at the perfect age to rekindle marriage, and they've both been in certainly public divorces," he tells PEOPLE. "I don't need to give those two any advice."

gwen stefani, blake shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Jeremy Bustos

"You can look at them and really understand and tell how much they love each other and they're enjoying each other," he continues. "Any advice is always just talk it out and stay the way they are."

"I mean, all the pictures from the wedding just say everything," the "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" crooner adds. "They were made for each other, and [though] it took them a few years to find one another, I'm just very happy that they did find each other."

But, despite all the love that Bryan has for Shelton, the singer-songwriter still loves to tease his self-described "rival," as evidenced in his new Rise Before Sunrise digital series, which he has worked on in partnership with German tractor maker Fendt.

In its inaugural episode, Bryan teased the "God's Country" singer's farming talents, noting he is "no question" a better farmer than Shelton. Bryan also added that he would give him "3 and a half stars out of five" if he were to rate him in a Yelp review.

In another clip from the fun-hearted series, above, Bryan pokes fun at some other celebrity friends as he explains the jobs he would give his fellow American Idol judges on his farm.

So what would the country star have Katy Perry and Lionel Richie do? According to Bryan, the Fendt 724 Gen6 tractor he is seen riding on his farm outside of Nashville is "so nice," he thinks Perry, 36, could do the same work as him, while Richie, 72, could "stay parked in the truck with the air conditioning [on]," as not to "mess up his Gucci shoes."