Luke Bryan Details Fishing Injury After Hook Gets Stuck on His Hand: 'This Is Gonna Leave a Mark'

Luke Bryan's fishing trip took a turn on Tuesday when he accidentally got a hook embedded into his hand, prompting him to seek medical help.

The country music star, 44, detailed the incident in a series of videos on Instagram, sharing a close-up of what appeared to be two prongs of a fishing hook lodged in his thumb with the caption: "Dammit."

"Well, this is gonna leave a mark," Bryan quipped in the clip, as he zoomed in on his injured hand. "Pretty sure that's in my bone."

Despite the harrowing injury, Bryan remained in good spirits.

On his Instagram Stories, the "One Margarita" singer documented his visit to a medical center to have the hook removed, teasing to his guitar technician Russ that he had "ruined the fishing trip."

Bryan also posted a video of a medical worker extracting the hook from his hand and joked, "We're violating HIPAA somehow."

He later gave fans an update on his condition after returning to the water. Holding up his finger to the camera, Bryan proclaimed, "Got the hook out! We're back!"

Bryan's fishing injury comes just two weeks after he took a tumble while skiing.

In a video posted on his Instagram, the American Idol judge followed one of his sons down a snowy slope before falling.

"Me and tot. Then I wiped out," he captioned the clip.

Bryan has been spending time with his family — including wife Caroline and sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10 — amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last summer, he loaded his sons and his nephew Til, 19, into his tour bus for a "bucket list" fishing trip to the Western United States.