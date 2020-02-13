Luke Bryan Debuts Album Cover and Title Track for Upcoming 'Born Here Live Here Die Here'

What makes Luke Bryan country is his reverence for his roots.

On Thursday, the country star, 43, unveiled the cover artwork for his upcoming seventh studio album, as well as the nostalgic title track, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” which is available on Friday.

“The second I heard ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ it related to me — how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown, and being tied to your hometown is very important in country music,” Bryan told PEOPLE in a statement.

He added: “I fell in love with the song right away and now we have an album and tour derived from this song — it’s pretty amazing.”

Bryan’s first since 2017’s What Makes You Country, the new album is set for an April 24 release date, with a summer tour to follow.

“I’m proud of this new music and I’m really excited to get it out,” he said.

Born Here Live Here Die Here by Luke Bryan

The singer — who was born and raised in Leesburg, Georgia — shares his pride for his hometown on the new single, with that lyrics muse about following in the footsteps of father and grandfather before him. The song was written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell.

For his tour, Bryan kicks things off in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 28, playing some 40 gigs before wrapping up in the fall. Special guests Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June are set to accompany the American Idol judge along the way.

“I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too,” said Bryan in a press release. “I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch. I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high-energy night for everyone.”

In 2013, Bryan talked about his compassion for his hometown to Southern Living, telling the magazine that his upbringing is mostly responsible for his musical ventures.

“My Georgia roots are 99 percent of what my music is about,” he said at the time. “That small-town, Southern lifestyle — from the way I talk, to the way I sing, to the way I think — just comes out in my music.”

He continued: “When I write songs … I try to speak to my hometown audience of Leesburg. And I really feel like that audience is everywhere, a universal country audience.”

Born Here Live Here Die Here is available wherever you stream music on April 24.