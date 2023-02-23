Luke Bryan and Friends Hit the Beach! All the Best Photos from Crash My Playa 2023

The country star's annual festival was held Jan. 19-22, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico and featured everyone from Ashley McBryde to Bryan's American Idol co-judge Lionel Richie. "The beauty of Crash My Playa is as it's grown, everybody knows it's a fun time to come down to Mexico, play some songs and get your year kicked off right. Sunday night's always really, really special because we do old school covers and play songs that the fans know and it's a real party," Bryan, 46, told PEOPLE. "The fans keep coming back year after year because they have a great experience — and I'm just so proud to have my name on this."

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 08:25 PM
01 of 15

Alana Springsteen

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
02 of 15

Ashley McBryde

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
03 of 15

Bryan Kelley

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
04 of 15

Carly Pearce

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
05 of 15

Chase Rice

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
06 of 15

Chayce Beckham

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
07 of 15

Cole Swindell

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
08 of 15

DJ Rock

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
09 of 15

Dylan Scott

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
10 of 15

Chris Stapleton

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
11 of 15

Dustin Lynch

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
12 of 15

Kendell Marvel

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
13 of 15

Luke Bryan

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
14 of 15

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
15 of 15

Luke Bryan

crash my playa Photo credit: Ethan Helms https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203848130314800
Ethan Helms
Related Articles
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Whiskey Myers Are Back on the Road! Go Behind the Scenes of the Band's Opening Weekend
Country Singer Becca Bowen Saw Her Boyfriend with Another Woman — In One of Her Own Concert Crowds
Country Singer Becca Bowen Recalls Seeing Her Boyfriend with Another Woman — at Her Own Concert
Adam Mac
Adam Mac on Pushing Past Naysayers Who Think He's Seeking 'Attention' as an LGBTQ+ Country Artist
Bobby Bones Million Dollar Show
The Million Dollar Show Returns! Bobby Bones and Friends Rock the Ryman for Charity: See the Photos
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Who Is Kane Brown's Wife? All About Katelyn Jae Brown
Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini
Kane Brown to Co-Host the 2023 CMT Music Awards Alongside Kelsea Ballerini
Shania Twain visits Bauer Media
Shania Twain Says She's 'Very Inspired' By Drag Queens: 'It Takes a Lot of Courage'
Ben Gallaher Debuts "Lovin' You Gets in the Way'
Listen to Ben Gallaher's Angsty 'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' Ahead of His Debut Album Release
Reba McEntire Joins The Voice as a Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire to Appear on Season 23 of 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Says He'll Likely Have 'More Music to Come' in the Future: 'I Would Hope So'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans