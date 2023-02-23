Entertainment Music Country Luke Bryan and Friends Hit the Beach! All the Best Photos from Crash My Playa 2023 The country star's annual festival was held Jan. 19-22, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico and featured everyone from Ashley McBryde to Bryan's American Idol co-judge Lionel Richie. "The beauty of Crash My Playa is as it's grown, everybody knows it's a fun time to come down to Mexico, play some songs and get your year kicked off right. Sunday night's always really, really special because we do old school covers and play songs that the fans know and it's a real party," Bryan, 46, told PEOPLE. "The fans keep coming back year after year because they have a great experience — and I'm just so proud to have my name on this." By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 08:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 15 Alana Springsteen Ethan Helms 02 of 15 Ashley McBryde Ethan Helms 03 of 15 Bryan Kelley Ethan Helms 04 of 15 Carly Pearce Ethan Helms 05 of 15 Chase Rice Ethan Helms 06 of 15 Chayce Beckham Ethan Helms 07 of 15 Cole Swindell Ethan Helms 08 of 15 DJ Rock Ethan Helms 09 of 15 Dylan Scott Ethan Helms 10 of 15 Chris Stapleton Ethan Helms 11 of 15 Dustin Lynch Ethan Helms 12 of 15 Kendell Marvel Ethan Helms 13 of 15 Luke Bryan Ethan Helms 14 of 15 Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Ethan Helms 15 of 15 Luke Bryan Ethan Helms