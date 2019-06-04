Sunset Repeat! Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Jon Langston Kick Off Summer Tour: All the Photos The tour launched in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday night, playing to 50,000 fans over the course of the weekend By Sarah Michaud ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Pre-show golf! Advertisement Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Great to be meeting fans before the show. JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms Let’s do this! Advertisement Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Getting in the zone. Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms That moment when a camera is right in your face! LUKE BRYAN Image zoom Ethan Helms The traditional pre-show toast with my band and friends never gets old. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms CANNOT believe my name is on this sign! It’s real boys!! Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms It all boils down to this moment of meeting the fans. Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Sharing new music with fans pre-show was a blast! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms This is seriously go time! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN Image zoom Ethan Helms We truly enjoy those few moments we are able to meet and talk to the fans one-on-one backstage. Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms Little downtime hang in the dressing room with a couple of buddies. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Having this sweet friend come watch my show made my night! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms One of my favorite parts of my show … come see it soon! Advertisement Advertisement COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Backstage photo opps. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN Image zoom Ethan Helms Backstage talking all things outdoors with [race car driver] Martin Truex, Jr. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms I will never forget this night with my parents there to take it all in with me. Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN, JON LANGSTON and COLE SWINDELL Image zoom Ethan Helms Toasting the amazing fans for an incredible opening weekend. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN Image zoom Ethan Helms Nothing like the energy you get from connecting with the crowd each night. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN Image zoom Ethan Helms This little girl also joined me onstage a couple of years ago — and she just blew me away again! Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN Image zoom Ethan Helms Performing “Drink a Beer” each night becomes a really special moment for me and the crowd to honor those we’ve loved and lost. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement LUKE BRYAN, COLE SWINDELL and JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms Two of my best buddies in the world. It’s going to be a great summer! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms I went to college in North Carolina and came to many shows at this venue. Crazy to think I sat in the lawn then and now I’m on this stage! Advertisement Advertisement JON LANGSTON Image zoom Ethan Helms Hearing the crowd sing back never gets old. Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in this Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

