COLE SWINDELL
Pre-show golf!
COLE SWINDELL
Great to be meeting fans before the show.
JON LANGSTON
Let’s do this!
COLE SWINDELL
Getting in the zone.
COLE SWINDELL
That moment when a camera is right in your face!
LUKE BRYAN
The traditional pre-show toast with my band and friends never gets old.
JON LANGSTON
CANNOT believe my name is on this sign! It’s real boys!!
JON LANGSTON
It all boils down to this moment of meeting the fans.
COLE SWINDELL
Sharing new music with fans pre-show was a blast!
JON LANGSTON
This is seriously go time!
LUKE BRYAN
We truly enjoy those few moments we are able to meet and talk to the fans one-on-one backstage.
JON LANGSTON
Little downtime hang in the dressing room with a couple of buddies.
COLE SWINDELL
Having this sweet friend come watch my show made my night!
COLE SWINDELL
One of my favorite parts of my show … come see it soon!
COLE SWINDELL
Backstage photo opps.
LUKE BRYAN
Backstage talking all things outdoors with [race car driver] Martin Truex, Jr.
JON LANGSTON
I will never forget this night with my parents there to take it all in with me.
LUKE BRYAN, JON LANGSTON and COLE SWINDELL
Toasting the amazing fans for an incredible opening weekend.
LUKE BRYAN
Nothing like the energy you get from connecting with the crowd each night.
LUKE BRYAN
This little girl also joined me onstage a couple of years ago — and she just blew me away again!
LUKE BRYAN
Performing “Drink a Beer” each night becomes a really special moment for me and the crowd to honor those we’ve loved and lost.
LUKE BRYAN, COLE SWINDELL and JON LANGSTON
Two of my best buddies in the world. It’s going to be a great summer!
JON LANGSTON
I went to college in North Carolina and came to many shows at this venue. Crazy to think I sat in the lawn then and now I’m on this stage!
JON LANGSTON
Hearing the crowd sing back never gets old.