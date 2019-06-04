Sunset Repeat! Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Jon Langston Kick Off Summer Tour: All the Photos

The tour launched in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday night, playing to 50,000 fans over the course of the weekend
By Sarah Michaud
June 04, 2019 02:00 PM

1 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Pre-show golf!

2 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Great to be meeting fans before the show.

3 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

Let’s do this!

4 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Getting in the zone.

5 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

That moment when a camera is right in your face!

6 of 25

LUKE BRYAN

Ethan Helms

The traditional pre-show toast with my band and friends never gets old.

7 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

CANNOT believe my name is on this sign! It’s real boys!!

8 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

It all boils down to this moment of meeting the fans.

9 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Sharing new music with fans pre-show was a blast!

10 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

This is seriously go time!

11 of 25

LUKE BRYAN

Ethan Helms

We truly enjoy those few moments we are able to meet and talk to the fans one-on-one backstage.

12 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

Little downtime hang in the dressing room with a couple of buddies.

13 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Having this sweet friend come watch my show made my night!

14 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

One of my favorite parts of my show … come see it soon!

15 of 25

COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Backstage photo opps.

16 of 25

LUKE BRYAN

Ethan Helms

Backstage talking all things outdoors with [race car driver] Martin Truex, Jr.

17 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

I will never forget this night with my parents there to take it all in with me.

18 of 25

LUKE BRYAN, JON LANGSTON and COLE SWINDELL

Ethan Helms

Toasting the amazing fans for an incredible opening weekend.

19 of 25

LUKE BRYAN

Ethan Helms

Nothing like the energy you get from connecting with the crowd each night.

20 of 25

LUKE BRYAN

Ethan Helms

This little girl also joined me onstage a couple of years ago — and she just blew me away again!

21 of 25

LUKE BRYAN

Ethan Helms

Performing “Drink a Beer” each night becomes a really special moment for me and the crowd to honor those we’ve loved and lost.

22 of 25

LUKE BRYAN, COLE SWINDELL and JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

Two of my best buddies in the world. It’s going to be a great summer!

23 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

I went to college in North Carolina and came to many shows at this venue. Crazy to think I sat in the lawn then and now I’m on this stage!

24 of 25

JON LANGSTON

Ethan Helms

Hearing the crowd sing back never gets old.

