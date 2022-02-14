Caroline Bryan Says She'll 'Get a Splinter in My Butt Any Day' for Husband Luke

Love is in the air for Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline.

To commemorate the day of love, Caroline, 41, shared a sweet photo with the country superstar, 45, on social media.

"I'll get a splinter in my butt any day for you! Happy Valentine's Day @lukebryan ❤️," she wrote alongside a photo with Luke, where the couple is smiling at each other as she sits on a fence wearing shorts and he has his arms wrapped around her.

She also hashtagged "forever valentine."

The "Down to One" singer later commented, "God. I've never seen this pic. So pretty. Happy valentines my love. I love you."

Luke also shared a video to his Instagram in support of his collaboration with Jockey loungewear — and he and Caroline detail their best and worst dates.

Last year, Caroline shared a silly post with Luke to mark the occasion, "This card...pretty dang accurate! Happy Valentines everyone! And happy #americanidol premier night!"

Around the same time, the country star opened up to PEOPLE about his then-14-year long marriage to Caroline, the secrets on how they make it work, and why quarantine made their relationship stronger.

"Obviously quarantine has certainly put its share of new things to navigate," Luke said. "Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I'm just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I'm playing!"

On a more serious note, "It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," he adds. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December, and though they weren't in the same place at the same time, they still shared sweet tributes to one another on social media.

Sharing a selfie of the couple on Instagram, Luke wrote, "Happy 15 Anniversary to my love. Don't know how you put up with my goofy ass. I love you too the moon and back @linabryan3."

Caroline — who was hosting E!'s Daily Pop that week — commented, "Happy 15th! Maybe we'll see each other at some point today! Love you!"

While on Daily Pop, Caroline said the couple will "pretend Saturday is our anniversary" and that the two would celebrate then.

The "One Margarita" singer first met Caroline at a local bar when they both were attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. The two share sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 11. They also took in Bryan's nephew Til, 21, and nieces Jordan, 26, and Kris, 23, after the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007 and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.