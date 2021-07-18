"It was an amazing birthday," the country music star wrote on Instagram after his special day

Luke Bryan Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Family During Proud To Be Right Here Tour In Virginia

Luke Bryan is looking alive at 45!

The country music star celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday alongside friends, family and thousands of fans at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia.

First, Bryan and his family had a quick dance party on his tour bus to the classic track "It's Your Birthday" by Luke. His wife Caroline shared the epic video in a special Instagram post.

"Family tradition birthday song….happy 45th Love Bug! You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️," Caroline, 41, captioned the video of Bryan letting loose with his nephew Till and sons Bo and Tate.

"How does it feel to be 45?" someone asked off-camera.

A winded Bryan pointed to his chest and said, "Feels like that."

Later that evening, the group gathered around the "Country Girl" singer for an off-key rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song. Jiffy Lube Live provided some goodies for the occasion, including a tire-themed cake

Bryan blew out the candles on his cake before breaking out a taco-shaped piñata next.

"Who puts Fireball in a piñata?" he exclaimed before cracking it open with his hands.

"Thank you @jiffylubelive for making Luke's 45th so much fun!" Caroline captioned the post. "And yes, I put Fireball in a piñata. We love you Luke!"

During the show, Bryan was surprised once again with an on-stage birthday celebration, where he received a slew of gag gifts including a lamp, a fire extinguisher and underwear.

Then, it was the audience's turn to serenade Bryan with the "Happy Birthday" song. Bryan tried to get his sons to sing along, but they didn't seem interested.

"Y'all don't want to sing 'Happy Birthday' to your dad?" he asked his sons in a video posted to his Instagram. At least one appeared to shake his head.

"That's horrible. After all I've done for y'all," Bryan said jokingly.

Bo and Tate joined in anyway.