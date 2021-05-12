Luke Bryan Is Ready to 'Make the Most of Vegas' with Upcoming Residency: 'I'm Tremendously Excited'

"Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun," the country superstar tells PEOPLE about his six-show engagement at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, beginning Feb. 11

Luke Bryan is heading back to the stage, this time focusing on the bright lights of Sin City.

The country music superstar, 44, is kicking off a Las Vegas residency in 2022 as one of the founding headliners at the new The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

After the global coronavirus pandemic brought concerts to a halt, it's no surprise that the "Waves" hitmaker is looking forward to performing in front of nightly crowds again.

"Man, I'm tremendously excited. Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences," he tells PEOPLE. "To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that's different from what I typically do out on the road."

Luke Bryan Residency Poster

He explains "it's going to be fun" building a unique experience for the 5,000-capacity venue, which features the largest and tallest performance stage in the city, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage.

"Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun," Bryan says about the six-show engagement, which begins on Feb. 11. "There's nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I'm really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting."

"It's going to be neat being on a stage that's kind of like my own playground," he adds.

"Being in country music with Carrie Underwood, I'm really, really proud of her, and I think she's going to put on a show that's unlike anything you've ever seen," he admitted about his co-headliners. "Even Katy Perry and I have been talking on set at Idol — she's already planning and creating her show."

Bryan reveals Perry, 36, is a bit more organized than him and "plans her outfits a year in advance," and jokes about any competition between the two: "I'll be ready for Katy."

"Her shows are amazingly fun, so I think everybody can stay in their own lane, but really feed off each other's energy and make the most of Vegas," he went on.

luke-bryan-katy-perry Credit: JB Lacroix/ WireImage

"I always try new things and sprinkle in new experiences for me," he explains. "I don't want to wake up and be the one that's gotten trapped in the monotony of something. I think no matter how big the environment is, you've got to go out there and do your best show, put your best foot forward and impress your fans."

While in Vegas, fans can expect to spot the star at the craps tables instead of the slot machines, but Bryan jokes that he won't be throwing away all of his show profits.

"I love to play blackjack and craps, but I'm also smart enough to not give all of my profits back to the casino," he says with a laugh. "When I'm gambling, it's a little bit of an escape for me. I just enjoy sitting and watching the cards fall, and having a couple of drinks with friends and laughing and telling stories."

Bryan has recovered after announcing on Twitter last month that he tested positive for COVID-19, saying he hasn't "noticed any lingering symptoms" and couldn't feel luckier to be back in full health.

"I did a hundred mile bike ride in Mississippi this past weekend and I did it in four hours and 30 minutes," he points out. "I've been really lucky to have had it, got over it, and now back 100%."

The "Down to One" performer commends his wife Caroline for helping him get through the taxing experience, saying, "It was certainly nice to have somebody checking in on you. Caroline's a mama at heart, so she flipped into motherly mode and if I needed something, she was right there, as I expected."

"I had a lot of empathy for older people that would have to deal with it, and you just pray that everybody continues to do the safest things possible to get this in our rear view mirror," Bryan adds.

Caroline and Luke Bryan Caroline and Luke Bryan | Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty

While his health is back to normal, he confesses he may "have to knock the rust off" when it comes to his performing abilities after the last year.

"It's kind of like riding a bike, you know, once you get back going and get it all feeling right, I feel like we can pick right up where we left off," he says. "Your voice is a muscle, so it's going to take a little bit to get the voice strength back up to where it was, but I'll be ready to start firing on all cylinders!"