Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline's Cutest Instagram Photos Together
The country star and his longtime love are coming up on 15 years of marriage — and love keeping it fresh on Instagram
On the couple's 14th anniversary in December 2020, Luke threw it back to their wedding day. "What a ride it has been," he wrote. "I love you so much. We be looking young in this one."
Meanwhile, in the spring of 2020, "this picture truly says it all," Luke joked.
Caroline posted pics from a "fun night out with my love bug" in February 2021.
The couple kicked back on a vacation, "2 seconds before a stingray swam right under us…" Caroline posted in July 2021.
Caroline celebrated the "Best Dad/Uncle ever" on Father's Day 2021 with this hilarious quote from Luke: "If it wasn't for me, you wouldn't be here."
"Very difficult for us to take a normal picture..." Caroline joked of the couple's impromptu June 2021 photo shoot in Savannah.
On the "best date" in May 2021, the pair fell asleep together on a chair, in a relatable moment for exhausted parents everywhere.
The two are so connected, Luke knows exactly how to get Caroline smiling. "I was a big grumpy cat this morning," she wrote alongside this May 2021 video. "He annoyed me until I laughed....works every time. 💛"
Luke kept it simple for his wife's 40th birthday in 2019, pairing a sweet photo of the couple with the caption, "I love you."
On another "successful day date," as Luke wrote in January 2020, the two got "stuck and had [to] walk through 4 feet of water." Romance!
"This should've been our engagement photo...." Caroline joked alongside this April 2021 selfie.
A two-day trip alone meant "We slept past 5:30am, got to eat...sitting down. And Luke only broke 1 coffee pot!" Caroline shared in March 2021.
Christmas 2020 meant matching PJs for the Bryan crew, which includes Luke, Caroline, sons Thomas and Tatum and nephew Til.
The pair's 2021 Valentine's Day was all of us on Valentine's Day.
Caroline is always there to give Luke a lift! For more on Luke and Caroline, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.