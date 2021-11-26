Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Relatable Cooking Fail: 'I Did That'

"Cheers to our 2 hour clean tomorrow," Caroline Bryan wrote alongside a photo of a mess made in the family's oven

Happy Thanksgiving from the Bryans!

On Thursday, Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, celebrated the holiday by sharing a relatable food failure that happened while she prepped the family's Thanksgiving meal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video shared to both her Instagram feed and Instagram Story, Caroline, 41, joked, "This is what happens when I say I'll cook something on Thanksgiving," panning to the oven to show off a mess inside. "That whole thing, I did that."

On her Instagram Story, Caroline also posted a closer follow-up shot of her oven, adding, "Cheers to our 2 hour clean tomorrow."

caroline bryan Credit: caroline bryan/ instagram

On his Instagram page, Luke, 45, seemed to be enjoying his time cooking as he shared a video of himself preparing oysters and taking a sip from a drink. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Bryan shared a video on social media from a lake and wished his fans a "happy, safe and healthy Thankgiving."

"Hey ya'll it's Luke here coming at you from the banks of the Flint river and what a crazy year we've had. 2020 has just been really challenging certainly for everybody involved," he said in the video. "I'm just letting you guys know to have a happy, safe and healthy Thanksgiving — I hope you're with your family and I hope you can make the most out of this Thanksgiving."

He continued, "When I'm down here on the Flint river, I kind of make the most out of it with a Two Lane — and we love ya'll. Happy Thanksgiving."

In 2019, Bryan shared a sweet family photo in honor of the holiday on Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving from this crazy clan of mine," he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Caroline shared another family photo that turned out a little more unconventional.

She also shared her appreciation for Luke's ... butt?

Last month, Caroline opened up about her husband's status as a sex symbol on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, and explained that as long as Luke's fans keep it respectful, she doesn't mind.

"I'm used to it. I don't think about it," she said. "Luke's ass and his ass-shaking has made us a lot of money. So I'm not gonna… but I'm not worried about it. It comes with the territory. As long as [fans] are respectful, then whatever."

She added that she's only dealt with a handful of unruly fans, and that most stick to her rules: "Don't touch, don't grab."

The couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in December, a union that came after they first met in a bar in college, dated on and off, then took five years apart before reuniting for good.