The singer's Christmas album Let It Snow is set to be released Tuesday, Nov. 16

Lucas Hoge Joined by Jamie O'Neal for Country Spin on 'Let It Snow' Off His New Holiday Album 12.25

One day before the release of his new Christmas album 12.25, Lucas Hoge excited fans with the video premiere of its first track, Let It Snow, featuring Jamie O'Neal.

"I've always been a big fan of Jamie, and I knew her incredible voice would be perfect for a collaboration like this," the country star, 36, told PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

O'Neal, 53, also enjoyed working with Hoge, noting the two had a blast while collaborating.

"I love singing with Lucas and we had such a blast making the video at this beautiful Christmas tree farm it really put me in the spirit," she said.

Surprisingly, Christmas is not the only time of year Hoge sits down to write holiday music.

"I'm always in the Christmas spirit to write. My co-writer Corey and I love writing Christmas songs all year long — it's something that comes pretty natural to me," he said.

Lucas Hoge 12.25 Lucas Hoge

Narrowing down exactly what Christmas classic to choose was not an easy task, he explained.

"It was hard to narrow down Christmas classics for this project, but I hope to be making more Christmas albums over the years so I wanted to start with these classics that I love singing the most. I really just went off which songs I love to sing the most and have loved singing since I was a kid," said Hoge.

The singer enjoyed collaborating with producer Kent Wells on the project, calling him "unbelievably talented."

"Kent is so great to work with. He is so unbelievably talented and the musicians that he brings in as well are amazing. I had the best time working with him and I look forward to many more projects together," he said.

For now, Hoge's future plans involve spending a lot of time on the road.

"I look forward to being on the road a bunch next year performing across the country and lots of new music to be coming out throughout the year," he said.