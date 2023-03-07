Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and More to Perform at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show in Nashville

Some of music's biggest stars are teaming up with LGBTQ+ organizations to hold a benefit concert in response to Tennessee's recent anti-drag legislation.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced Love Rising, an upcoming concert jam-packed with musicians including Maren Morris, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and more set to go down at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 20.

Other performers on the lineup include Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Mya Byrne, The Rainbow Coalition Band and Yola, with special guests to join them onstage.

Billed as "a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," the concert arrives shortly after Tennessee signed Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 into law, which ban drag performances from occurring on any public property or location where children could be in attendance.

TJ and John Osborne. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven't done anything wrong," said Isbell in a press statement. "These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can't in good conscience just stand by and let that happen."

Love Rising will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, while the Looking Out Foundation will be matching up to $100,000 in donations from supporters.

"As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it's important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans," said Russell in a press statement.

She continued, ""LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!"

Following the announcement of Love Rising, several performers took to social media and expressed their thoughts about the event's mission.

"Art & community are, and have always been, oppression's medicine," wrote Morris on Instagram. "Let's show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail."

Brothers Osborne added, "This one is an important one."

Crow also posted to Instagram, writing, "Love is always more powerful than hate and fear."

Tickets for the event go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.