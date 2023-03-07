Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and More to Perform at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show in Nashville

Live Nation's Love Rising concert comes after Tennessee has recently enacted multiple anti-LGBTQ+ laws banning drag performances

By
Published on March 7, 2023 06:15 PM
Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Sheryl Crow
Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Sheryl Crow. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage, Lester Cohen/Getty

Some of music's biggest stars are teaming up with LGBTQ+ organizations to hold a benefit concert in response to Tennessee's recent anti-drag legislation.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced Love Rising, an upcoming concert jam-packed with musicians including Maren Morris, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and more set to go down at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 20.

Other performers on the lineup include Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Mya Byrne, The Rainbow Coalition Band and Yola, with special guests to join them onstage.

Billed as "a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," the concert arrives shortly after Tennessee signed Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 into law, which ban drag performances from occurring on any public property or location where children could be in attendance.

Brothers Osborne
TJ and John Osborne. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven't done anything wrong," said Isbell in a press statement. "These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can't in good conscience just stand by and let that happen."

Love Rising will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, while the Looking Out Foundation will be matching up to $100,000 in donations from supporters.

"As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it's important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans," said Russell in a press statement.

She continued, ""LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!"

Following the announcement of Love Rising, several performers took to social media and expressed their thoughts about the event's mission.

"Art & community are, and have always been, oppression's medicine," wrote Morris on Instagram. "Let's show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail."

Brothers Osborne added, "This one is an important one."

Crow also posted to Instagram, writing, "Love is always more powerful than hate and fear."

Tickets for the event go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Related Articles
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Camila Cabello Launches Protect Our Kids Fund in Response to Florida's 'Hateful' 'Don't Say Gay' Law
Camila Cabello Launches Protect Our Kids Fund in Response to Florida's 'Hateful' 'Don't Say Gay' Law
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Leslie Jordan,
Leslie Jordan Benefit Concert to Feature Performances by Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris and More
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Leni and Heidi Klum Celebrate Halloween, Plus Jason Sudeikis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe & Sophie and More
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Rebel Wilson Channels Her Inner Barbie Girl, Plus Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and More
Stacey Abrams, Glenn Youngkin, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
The Chicks Announce Summer World Tour with Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers: 'See You Soon'
The Chicks Announce 2023 Summer World Tour with Maren Morris and More Guests: 'See You Soon'
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Maren Morris
Watch Maren Morris Perform 'I Can't Love You Anymore' for Upcoming 'Austin City Limits' TV Special
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022