Loretta Lynn is recovering at home after a brief hospitalization.

On Saturday, the country legend, 86, revealed why she was unable to attend CMT Artists of the Year Awards ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 17.

“I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick. After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home,” Lynn wrote on Facebook.

Actress and close friend Sissy Spacek accepted the honor on Lynn’s behalf at the event that also honored fellow Artist of the Year winners Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

“I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did! I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show!” wrote Lynn, who recently released her new album, Wouldn't It Be Great. “I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT.”

Though she revealed she was “sick,” Lynn did not disclose details about her illness.

RELATED: Loretta Lynn Postpones Tour and Album Release After Stroke: ‘My Main Focus Now Is Making a Full Recovery’

Loretta Lynn Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In May, the singer suffered a stroke at her Hurricane Mills home, months after she recovered after a fall in September 2017 and broke her hip on New Year’s Day 2018.

“I wasn’t goin’ to let it stop me. You just can’t sit down and say ‘Hey, take me,’ ” Lynn told PEOPLE in September about her stroke and the moment she suddenly realized she couldn’t use her left hand or arm.

“It’s a very scary thing when you find out you’re havin’ a stroke,” she recalled. Immediately, “I wondered if I could sing. Mommy said I was born singin’. That’s all I’ve ever done. I couldn’t believe that that could be taken away.”

RELATED VIDEO: Loretta Lynn Steps Out For First Time After Stroke To Honor Alan Jackson

The stroke affected her hearing and her timing, but she said she never thought of giving up: “I always had a different mindset — that I can do this. Just keep it up.”

Lynn also revealed her left side was seriously affected but she’s recovering thanks to physical therapy. “Your mind tells you, ‘You can!’ but your body soon tells you, ‘No you can’t quite do this.’ Got to work at it,” she said.