Loretta Lynn Postpones Concerts Following Recent Chest Injury That Will Require Minor Surgery

Loretta Lynn is recovering after a recent fall that forced her to cancel her annual Labor Day concert at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee ranch.

The country legend announced on her website Wednesday that she is currently recuperating at her home and will be undergoing minor surgery soon.

Though her injuries are not serious, Lynn’s doctors advised her to take a break from touring to make a full recovery. Therefore her upcoming Sept. 9, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 concert dates have been rescheduled to later dates.

On what was supposed to be Lynn’s Labor Day performance, her sister Crystal Gayle performed without the 84-year-old and shared a message from Loretta to the audience. “I injured my chest and can’t get a deep enough breath to sing, but I’ll update you Monday [Sept. 5] after I see the doctor,” Gayle said, according to Taste of Country.

Fans flocked to Lynn’s official Facebook page to send their well wishes with some sharing that concertgoers were informed about her injury at the entrance gate.

Lynn previously postponed her June shows due to the death of her grandson Jeffrey Allen Lynn. He was 47.

Following concerts have been canceled:



Sept. 9: Renfro Valley Entertainment, Renfro Valley, KY



Sept. 10: The Harv at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, Newell, WV



Sept. 17: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bristol, TN