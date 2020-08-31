Loretta Lynn sparked a frenzy on Sunday when she playfully teased about tying the knot with Kid Rock on social media

Loretta Lynn Has Fans Convinced She Got Married to Kid Rock: 'Sorry Girls, He's Taken Now'

Loretta Lynn is setting the record straight after she "married" Kid Rock over the weekend.

The country music legend, 88, created a frenzy on Sunday when she playfully teased about tying the knot with Kid Rock, 49, sharing photos of the musician down on one knee with herself wearing what appeared to be a white wedding veil on her Instagram.

In the caption, Lynn wrote that two of them were attending her son's vow renewal ceremony when things "got crazy" and they "had some fun with it."

"My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness," she shared.

"Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it," Lynn continued. "Sorry girls, he's taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar."

However, when fans began flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages, Lynn explained that her post was actually a joke.

"Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun!" she wrote on her Instagram Monday, alongside photos of them together throughout the years.

"I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke— Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast #rockon #relaxoutthere #easymediafolks #calmdown #funtimes #whatwillshedonext #its2020soyouneverknow #iputhispictureaway," she added.

Kid Rock was invited to the event as an officiant, according to Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn Finger. The musician was about to perform when the family surprised him and Lynn with a preacher as a "special" moment in the ceremony.

"Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM 💥 a preacher walks out on stage," she recalled on Instagram. "Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em."

Lynn Finger said the preacher, a family friend, then announced that he was "ready to do the vows now" in a mock wedding.

"Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy," she shared. "They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready."

"We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared."

Lynn was married to Oliver Lynn from 1948 until his death in 1996.