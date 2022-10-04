Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'

The music world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn, the coal miner's daughter whose songs of triumph and struggle made her one of the pioneering queens of country music.

The three-time Grammy Award winner died of natural causes on Tuesday at her ranch in Tennessee, surrounded by family members. She was 90.

Her death sparked a flood of tributes from stars both in the country sphere and out, including Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce and more.

McEntire, a longtime friend of Lynn's who has credited the star with inspiring her own career, shared a statement that compared Lynn to her mother Jacqueline, who died in March 2020.

"Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal," the star wrote. "Now they're both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven."

She continued: "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

Dolly Parton honored the fellow country legend, writing, "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

Pearce, who has long cited Lynn as an inspiration and even released the song "Dear Miss Loretta" on her album 29, paid tribute with a black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram.

"She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth," Pearce captioned the post. "One of the greatest there ever will be. I'll be singing "Dear Miss Loretta" with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP"

Rimes, who last year covered Lynn's "The Pill" at the Recording Academy's Sounds of Change social justice event, shared her thoughts on Twitter.

"oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon!" the singer wrote. "what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn"

Chely Wright paid tribute, too, sharing a sweet series of photos of her with Lynn over the years to Instagram.

"Dear Loretta, I awoke this morning at 4:00am, thinking about you. I grabbed my phone and pulled up photos of us together over the years. I felt a warmth come over me and a sense of peace," Wright wrote. "Thank you for your songs, for your mentorship, for your friendship and for your love."

Sheryl Crow, who performed with Lynn and Miranda Lambert at the 2010 CMA Awards, shared a photo of the trio from that night with a note.

"The news of Loretta Lynn's passing just came across my news feed and time stopped," she wrote. "There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!!"

Martina McBride shared an emotional note to Instagram, saying that she and others "all loved her so much."

"It's so hard to feel like you have the right words. I can hear Loretta saying 'just take your time honey,'" McBride wrote. "We all loved her so much. There will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her…..I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend."

She continued: "I know how much she missed Doo, her son and daughter, her mommy and daddy, Patsy, Tammy, Conway…she is back with them now. I can imagine her big beautiful smile and how happy her soul must be for that. She ended every phone call the same way…'I love you honey'. I love you too Loretta. I love you too."

Singer-songwriter Carole King shared a recent shot of Lynn on Instagram, and summed up her thoughts simply: "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️."

Maren Morris took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute, sharing a throwback photo of Lynn set to "I Dreamed of a Hillbilly Heaven," which Lynn recorded in 1993 with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette. Lainey Wilson did the same, sharing a photo of Lynn with the words, "Country music wouldn't be the same without you. Rest easy Loretta."

Ingrid Andress thanked Lynn for her contributions to the music world, writing on Twitter: "there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever. Rest in peace."

Mickey Guyton also paid tribute, sharing a sweet selfie the two snapped back in 2017, when Guyton opened for the country legend at the Ryman Auditorium.

"Rest in power sweet angel," she captioned the post.

Rising country star Parker McCollum wrote on Twitter that he'd be listening to "nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week" as he mourned the "absolute icon."

Singer Ty Herndon, meanwhile, called her "an angel in this industry and in this world."

In April, the country legend celebrated her 90th birthday with well-wishes from musicians all over the world.

"To us, you're always timeless and ageless and always will be," Tim McGraw said at the time.