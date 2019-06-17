Loretta Lynn Claps Back at Deathbed Rumors: 'I Ain't Dead – We're Gonna Raise Hell!'

Loretta Lynn is alive and well — and nobody better say otherwise!

After a tabloid report insinuated that the country legend, 87, was on her deathbed, Lynn responded with a video on her Facebook page, confirming that despite her current health complications, she is still alive and well.

“Hey, this says I’m in a nursing home and I’m on my deathbed,” she said while looking at the report on an iPad. “You’re kidding me! I’m not dead and neither is Willie! Both of us are coming back to life and we’re gonna raise hell.”

Lynn was referring to fellow singer Willie Nelson, who has had to refute similar rumors in the past.

“Well, through the years they’ve said I’m broke, homeless, cheating, drinking, gone crazy, terminally ill, and even dead! Poor things can’t ever get it right,” Lynn captioned her Facebook post. “I guess if those old pesky tabloids are harassing me then they’re giving someone else a break……but I’m about an inch from taking ’em to Fist City! #raisinghell #yourmommashouldataughtyoubetter #tellthetruth #fistcity #trashtalkingtabloids #fakenews #liarliarpantsonfire”

Although a May 2017 stroke — followed by a December 2017 fall that broke her hip — left Lynn weak and forced her to leave her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, ranch for a home closer to her doctors in Nashville, “I wasn’t goin’ to let it stop me,” she told PEOPLE late last year.

“People thought I wouldn’t come back from that,” Lynn continued. “And they’re really shocked when I tell them, ‘Well, I’m doing good, I’m moving my arms, I’m moving all my parts and I can still sing.'”

Image zoom Loretta Lynn and friends at her birthday concert in April

Despite her health complications, the country queen still celebrated her most recent birthday with a grand celebration, which included Keith Urban popping out of a cake — a stunt Lynn herself had requested. Garth Brooks, Alan Strait and George Strait, among others, performed to celebrate Lynn’s 87th birthday, with proceeds benefitting Opry Trust Fund and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

And with her health scares behind her for now, Lynn recently told PEOPLE she has no plans to retire any time soon: “As long as you dwell on the bad, it’s taking the life away from you that you need to be living.”