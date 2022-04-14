Loretta Lynn Turns 90 with Help from Fellow Country Stars Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and More

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer celebrated her 90th birthday on April 14, and received a sweet video of well-wishes from the biggest stars in country music

Loretta Lynn is 90 years young!

The Queen of Country Music celebrated her 90th birthday on Thursday, and received a star-studded video filled with well-wishes from all those who've followed in her footsteps, including Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The musicians teamed up to record a special video for Lynn that was shared to her social media accounts, along with others including Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Carole King, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and more.

"To us, you're always timeless and ageless and always will be," McGraw says in the clip.

Adds Underwood: "I hope you know what you mean to so many of us. So happy birthday, enjoy it. Celebrate, and I hope I see you soon!"

Jackson, meanwhile, shares a toast to Lynn in his clip, because, after all, "it's always 5 o'clock somewhere," while Parton closes things out by singing a sweet rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Fans of Lynn, a four-time Grammy winner, are also encouraged to sign a digital birthday card and leave a personalized message for the star on her website.

"I am getting so many big birthday wishes!" the star said in a statement. "Thank you, friends, for thinking of me. I'm so happy I get to spend a little more time with you all. My family and I are planning a big dinner and, of course, cake! I love you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Loretta Lynn Once Gave EmiSunshine Shoe Advice: 'Your Feet Are Gonna Be Freezing'

Now that she's a nonagenarian, there are other surprises in store for Lynn, too, like a blossoming magnolia tree that's been dedicated to her by Sony Music Entertainment.

The tree sits outside the Frist Learning Center on the Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, and now has a plaque that reads: "Loretta Lynn (b. April 14, 1932) / Coal Miner's Daughter / Music Icon / Celebrating Her 90th Birthday."

"For generations of fans, Loretta Lynn is the heart and soul of American country music, the woman who showed us the untapped possibilities of the genre through the genius and direct perspectives of her songs and the integrity of her performances," Richard Story, President, Commercial Music Group, SME, said in a statement. "Please join me and everyone in the Sony family in wishing Loretta the happiest of birthdays along with a deep appreciation for all the magic, truth and beauty she's shown us through her music over the years."

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer, a Country Music Hall of Famer, will also commemorate the occasion herself by donating items from her personal collection to the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

Loretta Lynn Loretta Lynn | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

Among the pieces in Lynn's archives are a yellow gingham dress she sewed herself in the 1960s, original handwritten lyrics to her song "First City" and first edition copies of her autobiographies.

"As a little girl, I could never have imagined that I'd write books and wear dresses that would wind up in the Smithsonian," she said in a statement. "These are the kinds of things that make me realize what an amazing life I've been given and grateful for what I'm able to share with the world."

Though the star suffered a stroke in 2017 and a fall that same year that caused her to break her hip, she told PEOPLE in 2018 that the setbacks would not kill her spirit.