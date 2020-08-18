The duo is celebrating the recent success of their feel-good anthem "One Big Country Song," which hit No. 1 on country radio earlier this summer

LOCASH's Preston Brust and Chris Lucas Talk Life at Home During the Coronavirus and New Music

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas's lives sound like "One Big Country Song" these days.

The LOCASH musicians have been spending a lot of time at home lately amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic practicing guitar, hunting, fishing and mountain biking with their families.

Brust is staying in Nashville with his wife Kristen, their daughter Love, 4, and son Legend, 2, while Lucas is home in Tampa with his wife Kaitlyn and their 3 kids: Caden, 10, Remi, 4, and Violet, 2.

Summer usually means packed tour schedules for the country duo, but with shows canceled indefinitely due to the pandemic, the performers tell PEOPLE they're enjoying a slower pace of life.

"I watched my little girl [Love] catch her first fish the other day," Brust says. "I've been dreaming about that memory for a lot of years … and to watch it happen in the month of August … we're never home in August, so it’s really cool to soak up these memories with our families."

The pair have teamed up with Mountain Dew to encourage others to spend more time outside this summer with their "Claim the Outdoors" challenge, which also gives fans the chance to win a number of big prizes including a trip to the Grand Canyon and a 2021 Ford Bronco truck.

"A few months ago I was going stir crazy because we didn't have anything to do, but then I started spending more time outside," Lucas says. "The challenge obviously comes at a time where I think we need the outdoors more than anything."

Image zoom courtesy mountain dew

LOCASH is celebrating the recent success of their feel-good anthem "One Big Country Song," which hit No. 1 on Canadian country radio and No. 2 on Billboard's country airplay chart earlier this summer.

"It's unbelievable," Lucas says. "But we think the song just resonated with fans because it's a reminder that we’re all in this [pandemic] together."

Brust adds: "It's what every artist dreams about, but then when it actually happens, it kind of humbles you, realizing that a three-minute message can be so far-reaching."

The pair have been writing three-four times every week over Zoom and are eager to release new music including a song they wrote with Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Rob Gronkowski, whom Lucas met earlier this year through a mutual friend.

"All the Gronk brothers helped with lyrics," Brust shares. "It speaks to their childhood growing up near Buffalo, New York ... where they partied, what roads they ran around on."

Though they're staying busy, both Brust and Lucas admit they're ready to get back to playing the energetic singalong concerts that have marked their 15+ year career — once it's safe to do so, of course.