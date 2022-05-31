LOCASH Introduce The Beach Boys to the Grand Ole Opry! Inside Their Night at the Legendary Venue
Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of the country duo made Mike Love and Bruce Johnston's first performance inside the Nashville institution a special one last Friday night
"We're still trying to get Mike and Bruce to make us honorary Beach Boys! For now, we're just having a ball getting to play together any chance we get!" – Chris Lucas
"We were ready to take the Grand Ole Opry to the beach and wanted to leave a little surprise on every seat! About 5,000 flower leis later, it was so cool to see a SOLD-OUT crowd plus all the Opry staff joining in on the fun and wearing them." – Chris Lucas
"One of the first times we played together, Mike commented on my snakeskin boots. We wanted to celebrate the special night with a little gift, so we got Mike and Bruce some boots of their own! Now they're officially in the country music fam!" – Preston Brust
"Mike and Bruce have become like our older brothers and to have moments like this together, just kicking it backstage at the Opry, is so surreal. As kids listening to The Beach Boys way back when, we still can't believe we get to call on them as friends." – Preston Brust
"This moment right here will forever be one of the top memories of our musical career. Not only were we able to come together with Mike and Bruce for our single, 'Beach Boys,' but we were able to invite The Beach Boys to make their Grand Ole Opry debut! In 60 years, this is a stage they haven't played and we all made that happen Friday night — it was electric!" – Preston Brust
"Having Jacob – a recent child cancer survivor – join us and The Beach Boys onstage for 'I Love This Life' was an incredible way to end the night. Seeing his smile as he stood in the most coveted circle in Country music reminded all of our hearts how powerful music really is." – Preston Brust
"This is our buddy Jacob and he's a role model for anyone that's going through it. If there's anything we can do to help kids like him, we will. This is bigger than the music." – Chris Lucas
