Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2023: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos (Exclusive) The annual event took place April 25-27 in Napa Valley, California and featured performances by Jimmie Allen, Kimberly Perry, Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina and more. By Sarah Michaud Published on May 2, 2023 04:05 PM 01 of 12 Kimberly Perry Ryan Waneka/JetBlack at Nickel & Nickel Winery. 02 of 12 Kimberly Perry Ryan Waneka/JetBlack 03 of 12 Jay Allen Ryan Waneka/JetBlack during a hot air balloon ride. 04 of 12 Jay Allen Ryan Waneka/JetBlack 05 of 12 Lauren Alaina Ryan Waneka/JetBlack at the historic Uptown Theatre. 06 of 12 Lauren Alaina Will Bucquoy 07 of 12 Jimmie Allen Alec Savig/JetBlack at the send-off brunch held at Regusci Winery. 08 of 12 Brandy Clark Alec Savig/JetBlack at Regusci Winery. 09 of 12 LANCO Ryan Waneka/JetBlack at Nickel & Nickel winery. 10 of 12 Jake Owen Will Bucquoy at Feast It Forward. 11 of 12 Drake Milligan, William Beckmann and Kat & Alex Alec Savig/JetBlack ahead of their in-the-round performance at the send-off brunch at Regusi Winery. 12 of 12 Aaron Watson Alec Savig/JetBlack at Nickel & Nickel winery.