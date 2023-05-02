Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2023: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos (Exclusive)

The annual event took place April 25-27 in Napa Valley, California and featured performances by Jimmie Allen, Kimberly Perry, Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina and more.

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 04:05 PM
01 of 12

Kimberly Perry

Live in the vinyard
Ryan Waneka/JetBlack

at Nickel & Nickel Winery.

02 of 12

Kimberly Perry

Live in the vinyard
Ryan Waneka/JetBlack
03 of 12

Jay Allen

Live in the vinyard
Ryan Waneka/JetBlack

during a hot air balloon ride.

04 of 12

Jay Allen

Live in the vinyard
Ryan Waneka/JetBlack
05 of 12

Lauren Alaina

Live in the vinyard
Ryan Waneka/JetBlack

at the historic Uptown Theatre.

06 of 12

Lauren Alaina

Live in the vinyard
Will Bucquoy
07 of 12

Jimmie Allen

Live in the vinyard
Alec Savig/JetBlack

at the send-off brunch held at Regusci Winery.

08 of 12

Brandy Clark

Live in the vinyard
Alec Savig/JetBlack

at Regusci Winery.

09 of 12

LANCO

Live in the vinyard
Ryan Waneka/JetBlack

at Nickel & Nickel winery.

10 of 12

Jake Owen

EXC-2023-04-27-LITVGC-F-(1766)Live at the vinyard 0426202300
Will Bucquoy

at Feast It Forward.

11 of 12

Drake Milligan, William Beckmann and Kat & Alex

Live in the vinyard
Alec Savig/JetBlack

ahead of their in-the-round performance at the send-off brunch at Regusi Winery.

12 of 12

Aaron Watson

Live in the vinyard
Alec Savig/JetBlack

at Nickel & Nickel winery.

